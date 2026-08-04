Stefon Diggs Has Been On the Radar With His Hometown Washington Commanders

I feel that this is the 100 millionth time I've written about veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs still sitting in free agency, awaiting an opportunity to sign with a team in need of a wide receiver.

Yet here we are in the first week of August, with the NFL Hall of Fame Game taking place in two days in Canton, and the other 30 NFL teams joining next week by taking the field during the first week of preseason. But Diggs still remains unsigned. Why? Well, part of it could be that Diggs has been in the headlines for some off-the-field things he's had to deal with that I won't dive into.

But the fact still remains: Diggs is still a talented wideout and great teammate wherever he's been throughout his 11-year career. Diggs is coming off a 1,000+ yard receiving season with the New England Patriots, whom he helped reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018.

Last season, Diggs looked like his old self coming off an ACL injury he suffered in 2024 with the Houston Texans and was producing well as a No. 1 option for Drake Maye.

Switching over to the Washington Commanders side of things, they're coming off a disappointing five-win season, with Deebo Samuel leading the team in receiving with 72 receptions, 727 yards, and five touchdowns. Behind Samuel, there was some drop-off in production, with veterans Terry McLaurin (582 yards) and Zach Ertz (502 yards) being the closest but dealing with major injuries that limited their appearances.

McLaurin is back to full health and looks like his usual productive star self in training camp, ready to bounce back after a tough 2025 season. In the receiver room with him are Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, Treylon Burks, Van Jefferson, Jaylin Lane, and this year's third-round rookie Antonio Williams.

The media has described this group as a weakness for the team, lacking a real No. 2 option opposite "Scary Terry," which suggests looking to Diggs for a viable signing to join the group. Lane and McCaffrey are guys who can stretch the field but are also YAC guys who need to further develop, too. Brown rejoins the team that drafted him during the Ron Rivera era; Jefferson is a savvy veteran who provides big-play ability down the field. Burks is a former first-rounder who's gained an opportunity in D.C. with his big frame and red-zone threat ability.

Diggs brings not only a No. 1-type threat to himself but also someone who knows how to find open areas in the defense and a receiver who can take an underneath route and work up for yards after the catch. Diggs also possesses the hands to come down with 50-50 balls and be a reliable option to stretch the field for big plays.

ESPN senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Commanders have been monitoring Diggs and communicating with him as well.

But head coach Dan Quinn and the team have said on numerous occasions that they have confidence in the current room and how impressive they've performed up to this point. Here's Fowler speaking on the rumors this morning and what McLaurin himself had to say about the current guys and the possibility of adding Diggs in the clip below...

Commanders made ESPN SC this morning.



Terry with the “we love the guys we have”.



It’s all PR messaging y’all. Everyone with the same “we love the guys we have”



He also said he’s ready to welcome Diggs to the brotherhood if he’s an added piece. pic.twitter.com/3qkrSq6hbK — Asia’s Analysis (@AsiasAnalysis) August 4, 2026

If Diggs were to join Washington the current thinking at the moment is his price tag wil be higher than Samuels who reunited with the 49ers last week on a one year, $7 million pact.

Diggs could possibly be looking for a larger contract than just a year, given his stints on two different teams in two years but can you blame him?

We'll stay tuned for any updates regarding the former Terp.

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