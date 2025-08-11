Terps In the NFL: Jeshaun Jones is battling for a roster spot with the Minnesota Vikings
If there is one thing that the NFL Preseason does on a year-to-year basis, it's bring out competition among positions throughout the roster. There's no better time for former Maryland Terrapin wide receiver Jeshaun Jones to shine and solidify his spot in the Minnesota expansive receiver room.
In yesterday's 20-10 victory against the Houston Texans, Jones only had three targets, but hauled in one big catch for a gain of 20 yards.
Jones (82) ran a nice comeback route on that play, highlighting his route-running ability and speed to break back for the catch and gain separation from his defender.
Career with the Terps
Jones played at the University of Maryland from 2018 to 2023. His best statistical season came in his final season, where he hauled in 56 receptions, 790 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in 13 games.
Via Maryland athletics:
- Ended his career ranked fifth all-time at Maryland in career receiving touchdowns (14) and career receptions (149) ...
- Ends Terps career ranked sixth in program history in career receiving yards (2,043) ... Passed Dontay Demus Jr. and D.J. Moore to move into sixth all-time at Maryland in career receiving yards with three receptions for 43 yards at the TransPerfect Music City Bowl (12/30).
- Tied Stefon Diggs and Dontay Demus Jr. for fifth all-time in career receiving touchdowns with his fourth of the year against #9 Penn State (11/4) ...
- 2023 Third Team All-Big Ten
- 2022 & 2023 Academic All-Big Ten selection.
- 2021-22 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award Recipient
- 2021 Paul Hornung Award Watch List
- National Freshman of the Week by CBS Sports (Sept. 2, 2018)
- Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week (Sept. 3, 2018)
- Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll (Sept. 4, 2018)
- 2019 Academic All-Big Ten
Jones is no stranger to battling for a roster spot in the NFL. Last season, he spent most of the time on the Vikings' practice squad, which resulted in his signing to a future reserve / future contract back in January. He's received a lot of praise this offseason from fans and media members in training camp for his ability to make plays whenever he's on the field.
Now, with the potential season-ending injury to veteran Rondale Moore, the four-game suspension at the beginning of the season for Jordan Addison, Minnesota will need players to step up and help out superstar wideout Justin Jefferson (who's dealing with a hamstring issue) and the young franchise quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
His next opportunity comes on August 16th against the New England Patriots.
