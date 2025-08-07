Terps in the NFL: Nick Cross and Durrell Nchami return to Maryland in Preseason Opener
Tonight, two former Maryland Terrapin players, Nick Cross and Durrell Nchami, suit up for the 2025 NFL preseason opening game between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.
Both players were teammates at College Park from 2019 to 2021, and now play together for the Colts.
Cross, 23, is the more experienced player of the two. He has seen significant playing time in his career and had a breakout campaign in 2024. Last season, he produced his best season in the NFL yet, posting 74 solo tackles, 59 assisted tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, five pass deflections, and three interceptions.
Cross became a key staple of the Colts' secondary, which was ranked 28th out of 32 teams by PFF last year. He was an emerging player who made plays on the ball in moments, stopped the run, and excelled in the box. This secondary unit features younger players on the roster looking to develop and grow, allowing Cross to lead by example with his play and look comfortable in the strong safety role. He'll look to expand on last season and continue to take his play to another level.
Moving on to Nchami, he was an undrafted free agent in 2023, signed as such, but later waived. However, last November, the Colts signed him to a practice squad and in January to a reserve / future contract.
Nchami has not played a regular-season snap so far in his NFL career and will be looking to show what he can bring. Back at College Park, Nchami had career totals of 33 games played, 32 solo tackles, 18 assisted tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss- 88 yards, nine sacks, one pass deflection, four forced fumbles, and one block.
When entering the draft in 2023, an NFL analyst, Lance Zierlein had this to say about Nchami's overall game:
"Traits-based edge defender with the size, length and athletic ability to warrant consideration as a developmental prospect. Nchami played in just 32 college games and his inexperience shows up on tape. He relies on his physical gifts over technique and instincts, but he could see his play take a noticeable step forward if he can become a more skilled performer. Nchami could use a year on a practice squad, but he might have future value as a 3-4 outside linebacker with rush potential."
Tonight's game starts at 7 p.m. and will air on the NFL Network.