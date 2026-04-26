Maryland OL Alan Herron Signed By New Orleans Saints

Although he was not selected in the NFL Draft, Maryland football's starting right tackle will still receive an opportunity with a pro team.

Alan Herron, who was one of two Terps to be invited to this spring's Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, is signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Saints are signing Maryland OL Alan Herron, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 25, 2026

He visited both them and the Washington Commanders ahead of the Draft, then came to an agreement with the former shortly after the last day wrapped up.

Herron joined the Terps as a transfer from Division II Shorter University in Georgia - not far from his high school. Immediately upon arriving in College Park, he took over a starting spot on the offensive line.

Herron started all 24 at right tackle between 2024 and 2025, accumulating over 1,500 snaps in the process.

In his senior campaign, Herron blocked well for Terrapins' QB Malik Washington, allowing only three sacks all season, taking just two penalties, and earning an 80.3 pass blocking grade from PFF. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention for the effort.

Now, the 6'6", 320 lbs. lineman is heading back down south with a chance to help a rebuilding NFC team.

The Saints did not take a quarterback in the Draft, so they're seemingly content with giving Tyler Shough the year to make his case.

He and current backup Spencer Rattler were sacked a combined 49 times last season, so it makes sense for them to invest in some better blocking for a pass-heavy offense.

New Orleans was one of only six teams to average under 100 rushing yards per game, and while they're trying to address that by bringing in Travis Etienne, any team that plays half their games in a dome is wise to focus more on the pass attack.

The Saints are making a solid investment in Herron. According to ESPN beat reporter Katherine Terrell, Herron will earn $272,500 in guaranteed money, along with a $25,000 signing bonus. They did take an offensive guard in the 4th Round, but have not added to their available tackles aside from him.

Three other Terps are joining the pro ranks this offseason: DB Jalen Huskey was drafted in the 3rd Round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and WRs Shaleak Knotts and Octavian Smith were picked up by the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

Together with all the players who were active last season, there are 29 Terrapins' alumni currently in the NFL. That ranks in the upper quarter of all FBS programs.

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