Three Terps make their NFL preseason debut in the Dolphins vs. Bears
Yesterday's midday NFL preseason contest between the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears featured three Maryland Terrapins—Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and safety Dante Trader Jr.
Hyppolite II led the Chicago Bears with six total tackles, five solo, and one tackle for loss. He displayed his athletic ability to get out in the open field and disrupt plays.
Phillips had four total tackles and one solo tackle for the Dolphins. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described Phillips in his predraft analysis as;
Powerful nose tackle known for his work ethic and leadership. Phillips is compact and explosive at the point but is inconsistent at controlling blocks quickly enough as a read-and-react defender. He can be quick off the snap but lacks fluidity and tends to get sealed by move blocks. In general, he’s gap-sound and can be hard for blockers to finish. He has yet to display he can provide pass-rush production, so he will need to prove he can at least be a run plugger in the pros.
Trader. Jr was active for Miami in the backfield as the third string safety.
Hyppolite II's next chance comes Sunday, August 17th, against the Buffalo Bills. Miami teammates Trader Jr. and Phillips take the road to face the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 16th,
