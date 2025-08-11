All terrapins

Three Terps make their NFL preseason debut in the Dolphins vs. Bears

Three former Maryland Terrapins, LB Ruben Hyppolite II, DT Jordan Phillips, and S Dante Trader Jr., made their NFL preseason debuts in yesterday's Dolphins vs. Bears game.

Jaden Golding

Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins mascot Testudo conducts the band before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Yesterday's midday NFL preseason contest between the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears featured three Maryland Terrapins—Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and safety Dante Trader Jr.

Hyppolite II led the Chicago Bears with six total tackles, five solo, and one tackle for loss. He displayed his athletic ability to get out in the open field and disrupt plays.

Phillips had four total tackles and one solo tackle for the Dolphins. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described Phillips in his predraft analysis as;

Powerful nose tackle known for his work ethic and leadership. Phillips is compact and explosive at the point but is inconsistent at controlling blocks quickly enough as a read-and-react defender. He can be quick off the snap but lacks fluidity and tends to get sealed by move blocks. In general, he’s gap-sound and can be hard for blockers to finish. He has yet to display he can provide pass-rush production, so he will need to prove he can at least be a run plugger in the pros.

Trader. Jr was active for Miami in the backfield as the third string safety.

Hyppolite II's next chance comes Sunday, August 17th, against the Buffalo Bills. Miami teammates Trader Jr. and Phillips take the road to face the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 16th,

Jaden Golding
JADEN GOLDING

Jaden's sports journalism career began at the College of Southern Maryland from 2022-2023, where he was brought in to cover baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball at CSM. In late 2023, he began interning at the University of Maryland Athletics Department as a contributing writer to help develop feature stories and game recaps. He also creates his own sports media content on professional Washington teams with LegacyMaker Sports Network.

