When Will Former Terp Stefon Diggs Find His Next NFL Team?

The NFL is well underway with its Offseason Programs, with Mandatory Mini Camp wrapping up for all teams. Now, players and coaches will get to reset, rest, and relax before returning in late July for Training Camp, ramping up for preseason matchups, and ultimately the commencement of the regular season, which begins on September 9th. A rematch of Super Bowl LX between the Super Bowl champion, Seattle Seahawks, and the New England Patriots at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

However, there's one name who won't be back with New England as it tries to rebound from the disappointment of the Super Bowl loss to Seattle, and that's veteran wideout, Stefon Diggs.

On March 4th, the Patriots informed Diggs of their plans to release Diggs at the start of the new league year, which began on March 11th.

It was a surprising move to say the least, especially since Diggs was a part of the offensive turnaround in the 2025 season that not only helped young franchise quarterback Drake Maye in his development but also had New England ranked as a top 10 offense in the league and statistically ranked at the top in all major categories.

Diggs produced 85 receptions, 1,013 receiving yards (11.9 yards per carry), four receiving touchdowns, and hauled in 51 catches for a first down.

The move by New England was seen as a salary cap move, as his base salary during his first year at New England was only $2.9 million and jumped to $20.6 million in year two.

The Patriots recently added A.J Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, also Romeo Doubs in free agency, with the returning core of DeMario "Pop" Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams.

Now, where does this leave Diggs in his potential interest from across the league as he went unsigned once the NFL Free Agency Period on March 11th as well.

Diggs has been in the headlines off the field, with the drama with his former perosnal chef and his all but public relationship with rapper Cardi B. However, when Diggs is on the field its all business for the veteran receiver who constantly produces when his number is called upon.

Lets go through some potential suitors that could still use Diggs despite Free Agency and the NFL Draft....

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders used the No. 1 overall on rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza who is set to be the franchise signal caller for years to come but for now Kirk Cousins was brought in to be a bridge / veteran mentor for Las Vegas. Who's his targets you may wonder?

Brock Bowers, Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech, Donte' Thornton, and more. Bowers is viewed as the main threat after his historic rookie season that shifted him to one of the top tight ends in the league already, despite a down second year plagued by injuries. Outside of Bowers, none of those wideout options have produced a season of 700+ receiving yards.

There's a need for a No. 1 wideout that can take the top off and take the burden off of Bowers and open up the field for other options.

Ashton Jeanty also will factor in entering year two out of the backfeild as a pass catcher who can make up chunk plays with yards after contact / the catch.

Washington Commanders

If you ask the media or fans outside of the DMV area, when they look at the weapons of Washington, they'll name quarterback Jayden Daniels and veteran wideout Terry McLaurin, that's it. The Commanders did a good job so far in the 2026 offseason to add help in Chig Okonkwo, Rachaad White, Dyami Brown, and rookie wideout Antonio Williams to the mix.

But the consensus from the media is that they still need a sure thing at the No. 2 wideout spot to help "Scary Terry" and this passing game to reach an elite level.

With the Brandon Aiyuk saga dragging on in public and behind the scenes, who knows how long it's going to take to resolve? Why not try out Diggs to help? Diggs was asked last month back at an event in D.C about the prospect of playing in D.C.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs speaks about potentially playing for the Commanders next season.



"We’re kind of figuring it out working through some things. I did have a small piece of me like damn it would be great to come home and play in front of the fans."



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/35TC2zNyqF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 15, 2026

Cleveland Browns

The Jerry Judy experiment, with the top wideout in Cleveland, has produced mixed results up to this point. The quarterback position will probably not be solidified until the second or last preseason game. Diggs can help out whoever is under center by being a reliable option who can find areas to get open down and across the field, while also helping players such as Harold Fannin, KC Conception, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, and Cedric Tillman continue to develop.

Cleveland is building a nice young foundation on both sides of the ball that could be ready in the coming years to compete in the AFC North; however, they have to get their QB situation figured out and bring in the right veteran leaders to guide the young players.

Honorable Mentions: Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants

We will see if Diggs can find a new home before or in August. Diggs has still been training and working out, ready whenever an opportunity arrives, seen below back at his old stomping grounds in College Park...

Scary: Stefon Diggs is in the BEST shape of his life running routes at the University of Maryland's Jones-Hill House.



Countless NFL teams would benefit from having him as their WR2.



Diggs' genetics need to be studied 🤯😱 pic.twitter.com/VTQHMJWX6O — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 25, 2026

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