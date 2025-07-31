Former Maryland Forward Turning the Corner in Comeback Year with Mystics
It’s taken four seasons, multiple surgeries, and more rehab than games—but Shakira Austin is finally breaking through.
The former Maryland Terrapins standout is healthy again and thriving in Year 4 with the Washington Mystics. After being sidelined for 23 games last season due to lingering hip and ankle issues, Austin has flipped the script in 2025—playing in 23 games and producing career highs nearly across the board.
She’s averaging 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on 47.5% shooting—her most complete stat line as a pro. Her minutes are up, her usage is up, and her impact on both ends is undeniable.
June may have been her most telling stretch. Austin earned her first WNBA Player of the Week honors after averaging 19.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks. Mystics coach Eric Thibault called out her development: “She looks smarter, more mature… If I was defending her, I don’t know what shoulder to take away.”
Beyond the eye test, Austin’s improvement is backed by the numbers. She’s nearly doubled her assists from previous years and is posting career-highs in steals and blocks. All the hype is around the dynamic duo of rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, but Austin is showing that there may be a new Big 3 brewing in DC.
