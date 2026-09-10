Where Maryland Stands in the Latest College Football Power Rankings

Maryland football’s steady climb continued this week, as the Terps moved up two spots from No. 73 to No. 71 in The Athletic’s updated college football power rankings. It’s a modest jump, but one that reflects growing confidence in the program’s direction and the incremental progress Maryland is making as the season unfolds.

Maryland’s climb in The Athletic’s college football power rankings comes on the heels of a dominant, confidence‑building performance that showed exactly why the Terps are trending upward. Their 62–0 win over Hampton wasn’t just a routine blowout. It was a complete, wire‑to‑wire display of control. Maryland scored early, piled on consistently, and never let the game drift into sloppy territory. The defense suffocated Hampton’s offense, allowing barely any breathing room, while the Terps’ offense operated with rhythm, tempo, and balance. It was the kind of game where every unit did its job, and the final score reflected a team that refused to take its foot off the gas.

Maryland’s dominance against Hampton extended far beyond the scoreboard. The Terps outgained the Pirates 646–85, suffocating them in their first-ever matchup against a Power Four opponent. Maryland’s defense collapsed pockets, erased rushing lanes, and prevented Hampton from generating any momentum, while the offense kept producing at a relentless pace. The performance highlighted the team’s physical maturity, depth, and readiness for the tougher stretch ahead.

That theme carried into Locksley’s postgame remarks, where he emphasized sustainable depth as a season-long priority. Maryland intentionally rotated a high volume of players, using the opener as a developmental opportunity to strengthen the roster for the grind of conference play. It’s a strategy that ties directly into next week’s trip to UConn, a matchup Locksley called the team’s first true “rehearsal on the road,” a chance to test preparation, communication, and execution in a hostile environment.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) looks to pass in the first half against the Hampton Pirates at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That level of execution now becomes the baseline as Maryland prepares for a far tougher challenge, a road trip to UConn. The Huskies present a very different test, more physical at the line of scrimmage, more disciplined defensively, and capable of creating problems if Maryland isn’t sharp. Expect UConn to try to slow the game down, lean on its duel-threat quarterback, and force Maryland to win with sustained drives rather than explosive plays. For the Terps, the keys will be maintaining defensive pressure and gap control, protecting the football, and proving they can carry the same intensity from a blowout win into a hostile environment.

UConn enters the matchup with momentum of its own after a commanding 56–7 win over Lafayette, giving first‑year head coach Jason Candle his first victory with the program. The Huskies were explosive and balanced offensively, piling up 671 total yards, 370 through the air and 301 on the ground, while moving the chains 29 times. That level of production mirrors Maryland’s dominance in its opener and sets the stage for a far more competitive, physical test than what the Terps saw against Hampton. UConn’s ability to stretch the field vertically and punish defenses on the ground means Maryland’s front seven and secondary will need to be locked in from the opening snap, especially in a road environment where communication and discipline become even more critical.

This weekend’s matchup also carries historical weight, marking the fifth meeting between the two programs. Maryland leads the all‑time series 3–1 and has taken the last two contests in convincing fashion, averaging 41 points per game in those victories. A strong showing in Storrs would not only extend that success but reinforce the narrative that the Terps are evolving into a more consistent, road‑ready team. With both squads coming off dominant openers, Saturday offers Maryland a chance to prove its rise in the rankings is backed by substance, and that this group is capable of stacking performances, not just moments, as the season begins to take shape.

If Maryland not only wins at UConn but does so convincingly, the impact could be significant. A big road win would validate their rise in the rankings, signal that the Hampton performance wasn’t just a mismatch but a sign of real growth, and position the Terps as a team capable of climbing well beyond the low‑70s. It would also send a message nationally. Maryland isn’t just beating who they’re supposed to beat. They’re handling business on the road and showing the consistency of a program ready to take the next step.

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