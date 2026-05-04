Maryland Baseball Falls Short All Weekend in Sweep by Michigan

Maryland’s 22-26 (6-18 Big Ten) Big Ten frustrations grew over the weekend as Michigan 30-17 (15-9 Big Ten) rolled into College Park and handed the Terps a decisive three‑game sweep. What began as an opportunity for Maryland to reset its conference trajectory instead turned into another reminder of the gaps the Terps haven’t been able to close, from inconsistent pitching to stalled offense in key moments. With May approaching and the standings tightening, the sweep raises real questions about where Maryland goes from here in a conference race that isn’t slowing down.

Maryland dropped a tight opener to Michigan, falling 2–1 in a game defined by missed opportunities and one decisive swing. Both teams traded zeros through five innings before each scratched across a run in the sixth, but Michigan capitalized on its limited chances while Maryland couldn’t convert despite out‑hitting the Wolverines 6–4.

Gavin Devooght (2-3) earned the win for Michigan, navigating traffic and keeping the Terps off the board late, while Lance Williams (2-4) took the loss despite allowing just one earned run. It was a frustrating start to the series for Maryland, which controlled much of the game but couldn’t find the timely hit needed to break through.

Michigan broke the deadlock first in the sixth, manufacturing a run without the benefit of a hit as a routine groundout turned into an unearned tally. Drew Culbertson came home on Brayden Jefferis’ RBI groundout after a misplay extended the inning, giving the Wolverines a 1–0 edge. Maryland answered in the bottom half when second baseman David Mendez matched with an RBI groundout of his own, scoring third baseman Brayden Martin to even the game at 1–1. The stalemate held until the 10th, when Joonsung Park delivered the decisive blow, a no‑doubt homer to left, lifting Michigan to a 2–1 lead that the Terps couldn’t match in their final at‑bat.

Bud lays out to make the difficult catch, he is putting on a clinic in right field today!



Top 9

Terps 7, Wolverines 5#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/6Dz5NdMBGF — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 3, 2026

Cristofer Cespedes and Williams gave Maryland every chance to steal the opener, combining for one of the staff’s grittiest outings of the season despite the extra‑inning loss. Cespedes was outstanding in relief, firing six innings without allowing one run and limiting Michigan to just one hit while striking out three. His ability to navigate traffic, three walks, and a handful of deep counts kept the Terps locked in a 1–1 battle. Williams punched out nine Wolverines over four innings and surrendered only a single earned run. Together, the duo piled up 12 strikeouts and held Michigan to four hits across 10 innings, a performance strong enough to win most nights but ultimately undone by a late Michigan homer.

Michigan overwhelmed Maryland in Game Two, breaking the matchup open early and never letting the Terps recover in a 17–5 rout. The Wolverines set the tone immediately with a first‑inning run, then detonated for nine more in the second, capitalizing on free passes, hard contact, and Maryland’s defensive miscues to build a 10–0 cushion before the Terps could settle in.

Maryland showed brief life with a four‑run fourth and a lone tally in the sixth, but Michigan answered with a four‑run seventh to put the game completely out of reach. With 14 hits and relentless pressure throughout, Michigan controlled every inning, while Maryland managed just five hits in a lopsided loss that sealed the series.

Center fielder Nate Hawton-Henley was the lone bright spot in Maryland’s lineup, leading the Terps with a pair of hits in the Game Two loss. He finished 2‑for‑2, reaching base three times and continuing his steady emergence as one of Maryland’s most reliable contact bats. On a day when the offense struggled to generate momentum, Hawton‑Henley’s competitiveness at the plate stood out as one of the few consistent sparks.

Maryland couldn’t salvage the finale, falling 8–7 in a back‑and‑forth game that swung on Michigan’s early and late surge. The Wolverines jumped ahead with a four‑run third inning, capitalizing on Maryland’s miscues and timely hitting to seize control. The Terps chipped away steadily, starting with a fourth‑inning run before adding two more in both the fifth and sixth to pull within striking distance. Another two‑run burst in the seventh by second baseman David Mendez brought Maryland all the way back, briefly shifting the momentum, but Michigan answered with a three‑run ninth that proved decisive. Despite out‑hitting the Wolverines and mounting multiple rallies, Maryland couldn’t deliver the final push, closing the weekend with a narrow loss that sealed the sweep.

Mendez says hello to the pitch and goodbye to the baseball 👋



Bottom 7

Terps 7, Wolverines 5#DirtyTerps https://t.co/X9k9DVTNi9 pic.twitter.com/anDJVLvFtz — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) May 3, 2026

Mendez delivered one of Maryland’s best individual performances of the weekend, leading the Terps with three hits in the finale while reaching base all five times. He finished a perfect 3‑for‑3 at the plate, added two walks, and drove in a pair of runs as he consistently sparked Maryland’s mid‑game rallies. In a series where offensive rhythm was hard to come by, Mendez’s steady presence and ability to produce in key spots stood out as the Terps’ most reliable source of momentum.

Maryland returns to action on Tuesday with a road matchup at Towson, looking to regroup and reset after a tough weekend sweep against Michigan.

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