Maryland Basketball Finds Instant Impact in Two Standout Newcomers

Power forward Tomislav Buljan and guard DJ Wagner have wasted no time making their mark in College Park, and Hoops HQ’s latest newcomer rankings reflect just how quickly they’ve elevated Maryland’s roster. Buljan debuts at No. 7, earning recognition as one of the Big Ten's most polished and impactful frontcourt additions, while Wagner lands at No. 19, showcasing his playmaking, scoring versatility, and ability to stabilize the Terps’ backcourt. Together, they form one of the Big Ten’s strongest newcomer tandems, a blend of size, skill, and experience that has already reshaped Maryland’s outlook for the season.

Buljan enters Maryland as one of the most productive frontcourt additions in the country, and his resume backs up Hoops HQ’s decision to rank him No. 7 among all newcomers in the Big Ten. The 6‑foot‑9 senior forward averaged 13.1 points and 10.3 rebounds last season at New Mexico, finishing 10th nationally in rebounding and piling up 17 double‑doubles, including dominant performances of 19 points and 21 rebounds against Mississippi State and 25 points and 14 rebounds versus San Jose State.

His physicality, motor, and consistency make him an ideal fit in the Big Ten, and Maryland plans to pair him with returning 6‑foot‑9 senior Pharrel Payne, who averaged 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, to form one of the league’s most imposing frontcourts. As a transfer, Buljan also earned strong marks from 247Sports, landing at No. 93 overall and No. 78 among power forwards in the 2026 transfer rankings, reinforcing his status as a high‑impact addition for the Terps.

The former New Mexico prospect enters Maryland with a resume that makes him one of the most decorated and productive newcomers in the Big Ten. A 2025–26 Second Team All‑Mountain West honoree, he dominated the glass throughout his lone college season, leading the conference in both rebounding and double‑doubles while setting a UNM single‑season record with 141 offensive rebounds. His interior production has been consistent across levels, before arriving in the United States, Buljan led the Croatian Premijer Liga in rebounding in 2024–25, showcasing the same high‑motor, physical style that now projects him as a major frontcourt force for the Terps.

Two Terps among the Big Ten’s best newcomers 👀#FearTheTurtle 🐢 pic.twitter.com/vG3xTSycc7 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) August 25, 2026

Wagner arrives at Maryland as a seasoned, battle‑tested guard, earning the No. 19 spot in Hoops HQ’s newcomer rankings thanks to his experience and versatility. The 6‑foot‑3 senior averaged 7.4 points and 2.4 assists last season at Arkansas, where he started alongside two NBA Draft picks, a backcourt context that naturally trimmed his touches compared to his first year with the Razorbacks, when he posted 11.2 points and 3.6 assists per game.

A former five‑star recruit with 83 career starts between Kentucky and Arkansas, Wagner brings a level of stability and maturity Maryland desperately needs after fielding one of the least productive backcourts in the Big Ten. His ability to create offense, manage tempo, and defend multiple guard spots makes him an immediate upgrade. As a transfer, Wagner also earned strong marks from 247Sports, landing No. 91 overall, No. 139 among combo guards, and No. 20 at his position in the 2026 transfer rankings, further underscoring his value as a high‑impact addition for the Terps.

Wagner’s experience and steady growth make him an important addition for a Maryland backcourt that badly needed reliability and playmaking. Over his three-year college career, he’s already surpassed 300 career assists, hitting the milestone against Vanderbilt in the SEC Championship and now sitting at 312, while also closing in on the 1,000‑point mark with 948 career points. During his two seasons at Arkansas alone, Wagner totaled 216 assists and 661 points, showing he can both initiate offense and score when needed. His shooting has trended upward each year as well, improving his three‑point percentage from 29.2 percent as a freshman to 30.4 percent as a sophomore and 34.6 percent as a junior, a trajectory that fits perfectly with Maryland’s need for more perimeter consistency.

Last season, he played in 35 games with 19 starts, averaging 7.4 points and 2.43 assists, and posted an impressive 85 assists to just 23 turnovers, demonstrating the kind of decision‑making Maryland lacked. Even after an ankle injury against Kentucky sidelined him briefly, Wagner returned to contribute in limited minutes, underscoring his toughness and reliability. For a Maryland team seeking stability, creation, and veteran presence in the backcourt, Wagner’s experience, efficiency, and upward development make him a critical piece of the Terps’ turnaround.

Together, Buljan and Wagner give Maryland exactly the kind of balance, maturity, and production it lacked a season ago, and their arrival positions the Terps for a meaningful leap in the Big Ten. Buljan’s dominance on the glass, interior toughness, and proven double‑double consistency immediately stabilize the frontcourt, while Wagner’s experience, improved shooting, and steady playmaking inject reliability into a backcourt that desperately needed it. Their complementary skill sets, Buljan anchoring the paint and Wagner guiding the perimeter, provide Maryland with two veteran pillars capable of elevating the team’s efficiency, physicality, and late‑game execution. If both perform to their established standards, the Terps won’t just be improved; they’ll be equipped to compete with the conference’s best and push for a postseason return.

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