No. 5 Ohio State Powers Past Maryland 45-16

On a brisk autumn afternoon at Ohio Stadium, the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes delivered a authoritative display of Big Ten dominance, dismantling the visiting Maryland Terrapins 45-16. The victory propelled Ohio State to 5-1 overall and maintained their flawless 3-0 mark in conference play, cementing their status as national playoff contenders. For Maryland, the loss proved painful, dropping the Terrapins to 2-4 overall and keeping them winless in Big Ten competition at 0-3.

The narrative of the afternoon was written by Ohio State’s explosive multi-dimensional offense, which repeatedly exposed gaps in the Terrapins' defensive secondary while wearing down their front seven. Although Maryland managed brief flashes of brilliance, highlighted by an extended second-quarter touchdown drive and a third-quarter pick-six by linebacker Daniel Wingate, they simply lacked the firepower to match the Buckeyes. Guided by signal-caller Julian Sayin's four touchdown passes and a punishing ground attack, Ohio State exerted total control from start to finish.

A glance at the statistical baseline reveals Ohio State’s overwhelming dominance across every key facet of the game. The Buckeyes accumulated a massive 449 to 146 advantage in total yardage while doubling up Maryland in first downs (24 to 10). Ryan Day’s squad also controlled the tempo of the game through brutal efficiency, winning the time of possession battle (34:39 to 25:09) and converting a perfect 3-for-3 on fourth-down attempts.

Quarter-by-Quarter Game Flow

First Quarter: Buckeyes Strike Early

Ohio State established momentum almost immediately. At the 9:47 mark, Sayin capped a concise two-play, 28-yard drive by striking star receiver Jeremiah Smith for a 33-yard touchdown pass. Maryland engineered a brief counter-punch at the 3:55 mark when kicker Sean O'Haire drilled a 39-yard field goal following a 7-play drive to make it 7-3.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Beau Atkinson (12) defends Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, the Buckeyes responded with instantaneous lethal force. Just six seconds on the game clock later, completing a 2-play, 71-yard lightning drive in 46 seconds, Sayin uncorked a gorgeous deep ball to Nate Roberts for a 68-yard touchdown bomb, extending Ohio State’s lead to 14-3.

Second Quarter: Terps Cut Deficit Before OSU Halftime Surge

Maryland staged its best offensive moment early in the second quarter. Quarterback Malik Washington orchestrated a methodical 11-play, 75-yard drive spanning 6:40, concluding with Washington scrambling into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run at the 11:23 mark to trim the margin to 14-10.

Rattled but unbothered, Ohio State unleashed a ferocious 17-point surge before halftime. Sayin showcased elite downfield precision, firing a 40-yard touchdown strike to Jeremiah Smith at the 8:32 mark (5 plays, 77 yards). Connor Hawkins tacked on a 40-yard field goal with 5:55 remaining, and Sayin punctuated the half by dropping a 1-yard touchdown pass to Mason Williams with just 0:24 left on the clock, sending OSU into the locker room ahead 31-10.

Third Quarter: Defense Provides Maryland Highlight

The Terrapins capitalized on a rare mistake by Sayin at the 5:12 mark of the third quarter. Linebacker Daniel Wingate stepped in front of an intermediate pass, intercepting Sayin and sprinting 52 yards down the sideline for a pick-six touchdown to cut the deficit to 31-16.

Undeterred by the turnover, the Buckeyes immediately re-established physical control. Serving as the hammer to Sayin's quick-strike aerial attack, running back Bo Jackson shredded the Terrapins' interior defense, breaking free for a 25-yard touchdown run at the 2:38 mark to push the OSU lead to 38-16.

Fourth Quarter: Closing Out the Victory

In the final quarter, Ohio State executed a soul-crushing, clock-bleeding 16-play masterclass that thoroughly exhausted the Maryland defense. The drive traversed 72 yards and drained nearly ten full minutes (9:59) off the fourth-quarter clock. Fittingly, Jackson provided the final exclamation point, plunging across the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown run at the 4:52 mark to seal the impressive 45-16 victory.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) pursues Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Individual Standouts & Star Performers

Ohio State’s stars powered an explosive afternoon, with Sayin delivering a sharp 13‑for‑21, 242‑yard passing performance highlighted by four touchdowns and a lone interception, while Jackson controlled the ground game with 107 yards and two scores on 23 carries. On the perimeter, Smith showcased his big‑play ability, turning just four catches into 93 yards and a pair of long touchdowns from 33 and 40 yards out.

Maryland countered with standout defensive play from Wingate, who piled up 10 tackles and produced the Terps’ most electric moment, a 52‑yard interception return touchdown. Offensively, Washington battled through a tough passing day (12/25 for 64 yards) but added a five‑yard rushing score, while DeJuan Williams chipped in 48 yards on 16 carries. Zion Elee continued his disruptive presence with a sack and a forced fumble, rounding out Maryland’s top individual efforts.

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