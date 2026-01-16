Eight Maryland Lacrosse Games to be Broadcast on Big Ten Network in 2026

College Lacrosse season is right around the corner, and Maryland Terrapins fans have plenty to be excited for.

The men's lacrosse team opens the year ranked No. 1 as they hunt for a third straight trip to the NCAA Championship. Meanwhile, Maryland women's lacrosse starts at No. 8, behind only Northwestern in the Big Ten.

For those not attending games in person, there will be several chances to catch them on the Big Ten Network.

According to press releases from the conference, the Terrapins lacrosse teams will each appear on BTN four times this year.

On the men's side, the Terps will have a stretch of four straight Saturdays with conference games aired:

March 21 at Penn State, 3pm

March 28 at Michigan, TBD

April 4 vs. Ohio State, 6pm

April 11 vs. Rutgers, 6pm

Those matchups make up four of the nine announced games in the regular season. Maryland is tied with Ohio State and Rutgers for most scheduled appearances on the network.

BTN will also air one additional game, which will be announced at a later time. The Terps' season finale at Johns Hopkins on April 18th could be that final MLAX broadcast, but several other games are also possibilities.

The rest of the Big Ten conference games will be streamed on BIG+.

Additionally, the game at Syracuse on February 13th is expected to be broadcast on ACC Network. ESPN Press Room currently shows a 6pm slot blocked out for men's lacrosse, and the other ACC game that day is scheduled for 5pm.

May 24, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Maryland midfielder Thomas Gravino (6) controls the ball against Syracuse midfielder Sam English (15) during the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On the women's side, there will be one non-conference matchup aired along with the final three games of the regular season:

March 19 vs. Penn, 8pm

April 9 vs. Northwestern, 6pm

April 16 at Michigan, 8pm

April 18 at Ohio State, 4pm

BTN will air 13 total women's regular season games, all of which have been announced. Once again, Maryland is tied for the most appearances, this time with Ohio State and Northwestern.

It does not appear that WLAX will get any early-season games on a network; the Terps' opener at Syracuse is on ACCN Extra. They will also have five total conference games on BIG+.

BTN will also broadcast the conference semifinals and championship games for both. The men's will be held April 30 and May 2, respectively, while the women's teams play a week earlier on April 24 and 26.

We'll have regular updates on Maryland lacrosse throughout their 2026 seasons right here On SI.

