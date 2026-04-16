Wurst's Dominant Outing In The Circle Shuts Out Howard

The Maryland Terrapins softball team cruised to a dominant 6-0 shutout victory over the Howard Bison on Wednesday afternoon at Maryland Softball Stadium. The Terps ended a three-game skid, improving to 15-26 on the season.

Zayda Rocke's first-inning grand slam set the tone for the game. Singles by Bailey Murphy and Mariah Penta, followed by a walk drawn by Matti Benson, set up the bases-loaded scenario for Rocke.

⬇️1️⃣ ZAYDA ROCKE GRAND SLAM‼️🤯



UMD 4 | HU 0#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/PJdl52Gehz — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 15, 2026

Aubrey Wurst drew the nod in the circle, making her seventh start of the season. Wurst began the game punching out Howard's batters with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings. The Bison did not record its first hit of the game until the fourth inning.

⬆️1️⃣ Three up three down for the Terps👊#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/Yz7trxktoU — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 15, 2026

Wurst earned her third victory of the season. She pitched a complete game, striking out five batters and holding the Bison scoreless and to only two hits on a total of 96 pitches. It was Wurst's second time in her young career where she pitched a complete-game shutout.

Benson increased the Terps' lead to 5-0 in the second inning, belting a RBI double to deep left center.

In the bottom of the third, Anna McGowan added a run for Maryland, hitting her team-leading ninth homer out to deep right field.

⬇️3️⃣ Leadoff home run for Anna McGowan🥳🥳



UMD 6 | HU 0#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/w39w3fIbcv — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) April 15, 2026

Howard nearly broke open the game at the top of the fifth, loading the bases. However, Wurst worked her way out of the jam, recording the final out to strand all runners and keeping the Bison off the scoreboard.

Both the Terps and the Bison's bats went silent in the final three innings, as the final score remained 6-0.

Howard's Destiny Calloway came out of the bullpen and gave the Bison a solid 2.2 innings of play, limiting the Terps to only two hits.

It was a great showing by the Terps, who needed a victory after a tough stretch this past weekend when the Oregon Ducks swept them. This was one of Maryland's strongest performances of the season, with strong starting pitching backed by key hitting with runners in scoring position.

The Terps finished the contest with six different batters finishing with at least one hit.

Key Team Stats

Maryland left five runners on base.

Howard struck out four batters.

Murphy and Cornwell were the only Terps to finish with two hits.

Up Next:

Maryland is back at Maryland Softball Stadium on Friday evening to begin the first of a three-game series against Illinois. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

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