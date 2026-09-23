PFF Ranks Maryland’s Rising Edge Star No. 9 in Power Four QB Pressures

Sidney Stewart’s emergence as one of the nation’s most disruptive edge rushers took another step forward this week, as Pro Football Focus College ranked the Maryland standout No. 9 in quarterback pressures among all Power Four defenders this season. It’s a testament to both his relentless motor and his growing impact on a Terps defense that continues to lean on his ability to collapse pockets and force mistakes. Stewart isn’t just flashing potential. He’s producing at a level that places him firmly among college football’s rising defensive forces.

Stewart’s placement at No. 9 on Pro Football Focus’ Power Four quarterback‑pressure leaderboard underscores just how impactful he’s been for Maryland’s defense this season. With 12 pressures already, Stewart is consistently winning off the edge, converting speed, leverage, and violent hands into real disruption that changes drives. What makes his performance stand out isn’t just the raw number, it’s the context. He’s producing at a top‑ten national level despite drawing more attention from offensive coordinators each week, and his pressure rate continues to climb as he grows more confident in his role. Stewart isn’t just flashing potential anymore. He’s becoming one of the most reliable havoc‑creators in the conference, and Maryland’s defensive ceiling rises every time he’s on the field.

Stewart’s early‑season defensive production shows a player who is settling comfortably into a disruptive role, even in a small sample size. After a quiet opener against Hampton, Stewart responded with exactly the kind of bounce‑back performance coaches look for, delivering six total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a full sack, and a forced fumble on the road at UConn. That outing showcased his ability to impact the game at multiple levels, winning off the edge, finishing plays in space, and creating momentum‑shifting havoc. His sack and forced fumble were textbook examples of his closing burst and discipline, attacking the pocket under control and finishing with violence.

Against Virginia Tech, Stewart’s stat line was modest, but his presence still mattered. Even when he isn’t filling the box score, he plays with a steadiness that forces offenses to account for him. Through three games, he has totaled eight tackles, 1.5 TFLs, a sack, and a forced fumble, numbers that reflect growth. More importantly, he’s showing the traits of a defender who can tilt drives (strong hands, improved pad level, and a growing comfort in diagnosing plays before they unfold).

Leaders in Quarterback Pressures This Season💪 pic.twitter.com/4qZEVHRKRu — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 23, 2026

Maryland’s defense is stronger with him on the edge, and his ability to generate pressure and force mistakes is becoming one of the unit’s most reliable assets.

Stewart finds himself positioned in a tightly packed tier of emerging pass‑rushers. He is tied with Kansas State’s Darien Whitaker Jr., who also logged 12 pressures but edged Stewart in earlier‑season consistency, and trails a cluster of high‑end disruptors like Clemson’s Will Heldt and Miami’s Armondo Blount, both sitting at 13. At the same time, Stewart is holding off another blue‑chip talent in Oregon’s Matayo Uiagalelei, who matches his 12 pressures but falls just below him in the ordering. That placement, sandwiched between established names and elite recruits, highlights exactly where Stewart stands. He is firmly in the upper tier, producing at a level that keeps him shoulder‑to‑shoulder with some of the most explosive young edge defenders in the country.

The Joppa, Maryland, native enters the 2026 season carrying the weight, and momentum, of an already decorated young career. As a true freshman in 2025, he burst onto the national scene with a level of production and consistency rarely seen from a first‑year edge rusher, earning FWAA Freshman All‑American, On3 True Freshman All‑American, and Honorable Mention All‑Big Ten honors. Those accolades reflected a player who immediately proved he could win against veteran offensive linemen, disrupt pockets, and elevate Maryland’s defensive ceiling from day one.

Now, in 2026, Stewart is clearly intent on building off that foundation. His early‑season performances show a defender who is not just repeating last year’s success but expanding his impact. The flashes of explosiveness he showed as a freshman have sharpened into more refined technique, better anticipation, and a stronger understanding of how offenses try to neutralize him. He’s stacking pressures, creating negative plays, and showing he can be a week‑to‑week problem for opposing quarterbacks. With his honors already establishing him as one of the Big Ten’s most promising young defenders, Stewart’s sophomore campaign is shaping up as the year he transitions from “emerging talent” to “established force,” pushing toward an even higher tier of national recognition.

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