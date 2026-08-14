Three Terps Earn Spots on Pro Football Network’s Preseason All‑Big Ten Teams

Maryland’s growing reputation for developing high‑end talent received another boost as three Terps were selected to Pro Football Network’s Preason All‑Big Ten Teams. The recognition highlights the individual strength within Maryland’s roster and underscores the program’s continued ability to produce impact players in one of college football’s toughest conferences. As the Terps look ahead to the 2026 season, these preseason honors serve as early validation that Maryland has the pieces to compete, and that its top performers are earning national respect before the first snap is even played.

Maryland’s presence on Pro Football Network’s Preseason All‑Big Ten Teams is driven by three players who earned recognition across the second and third teams, showcasing both proven production and rising potential. On the second team, tight end Dorian Fleming earned a strong 78.1 grade, reflecting his blend of reliability, physicality, and red‑zone value. Alongside him, linebacker Daniel Wingate secured an impressive 80.4 grade, further validation of his growing reputation as one of the conference’s most explosive defensive playmakers. Wingate’s inclusion reinforces the momentum he’s already built as a centerpiece of Maryland’s defensive identity.

The Terps also landed representation on the third team with offensive lineman Tellek Lockette, who posted a 73.6 grade. His selection highlights Maryland’s continued development in the trenches, an area critical for competing in the Big Ten’s physical landscape. Lockette’s growth and consistency give the Terps a foundational piece up front as they look to elevate their offensive efficiency in 2026. Together, these three preseason honorees underscore the talent Maryland brings into the year, and the individual standouts capable of driving the program forward.

Fleming’s breakout 2025 campaign set the stage for even bigger expectations in 2026. As a redshirt sophomore, he appeared in all 12 games with 10 starts during his first season as a Terp, quickly becoming one of the Big Ten’s most productive tight ends. Fleming finished the year tied for second among conference tight ends with 40 receptions for 351 yards, adding three touchdowns and emerging as one of Maryland’s most reliable chain‑movers. His performance against Washington, nine receptions, the second‑most by any FBS tight end last season, showcased his ability to take over a game and highlighted just how valuable he is in Maryland’s passing structure. He also delivered explosive moments, including a 48‑yard touchdown and a team‑high 70 yards against NIU, along with a strong season‑opening effort versus FAU where he posted six catches and a score.

More preseason recognition for the Terps 🐢#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/gQxJtfpL93 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 14, 2026

Heading into 2026, Fleming is positioned to elevate his role even further. With Maryland looking to climb from its No. 52 preseason ranking, he becomes a central piece in unlocking more offensive consistency and red‑zone efficiency. His blend of volume production, reliability, and big‑play capability makes him one of the Terps’ most important returning weapons, and PFN’s second‑team preseason recognition signals that expectations around his growth are rising. If Fleming continues trending upward, he has the potential to become one of the Big Ten’s premier tight ends and a key driver of Maryland’s push for a stronger season.

Wingate’s 2025 season cemented him as one of the Big Ten’s premier defensive forces and set the foundation for even higher expectations in 2026. As a junior, he started all 12 games and delivered one of the most productive seasons by a Maryland defender in decades, earning Honorable Mention All‑Big Ten and spots on multiple national watch lists. Wingate led the Terps with 102 tackles, ranking sixth in the Big Ten and 35th nationally, becoming the first Maryland player to surpass the 100‑tackle mark since Tre Watson’s All‑American campaign in 2018.

His 62 solo tackles placed him second in the conference and tied for seventh nationally, underscoring his ability to win in space and finish plays without help. Wingate added 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, and two quarterback hurries, while posting five double‑digit tackle games, including a career‑high 14 stops against NIU. His dominant performance at Wisconsin, 11 tackles, a sack, 1.5 TFLs, and a QB hurry, earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Wingate’s impact extended beyond production. He was voted Team MVP, served as a season‑long captain, and represented Maryland at Big Ten Media Days, reflecting his leadership and respect within the program. His growing national profile is evident in his inclusion on the 2026 Butkus Award Watch List and 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, placing him among the country’s elite linebackers entering the new season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) runs for a touchdown during the game as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker (14) and linebacker Daniel Wingate (1) chase at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations for 2026 are sky‑high. Wingate is now the centerpiece of Maryland’s defense, a player capable of elevating the entire unit with his physicality, instincts, and consistency. If he builds on last year’s production and continues to deliver game‑changing moments, he has a legitimate chance to contend for major national awards and push Maryland’s defense to a new level. His presence alone raises the Terps’ ceiling, and PFN’s preseason recognition only reinforces that he’s one of the most important players in the Big Ten this fall.

Maryland’s trio of preseason honorees reflects a program steadily building impact talent and earning broader respect across the Big Ten. With Fleming emerging as one of the league’s most productive tight ends, Wingate stepping firmly into national award territory, and Lockette strengthening the Terps’ foundation in the trenches, Maryland enters 2026 with proven leaders at key positions. Their recognition from Pro Football Network isn’t just a preseason accolade, it’s a signal that the Terps have the pieces to push higher, compete harder, and continue elevating the program’s trajectory as the new season approaches.

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