All Terrapins Radio: Episode Two Featuring Former Guard Eric Hayes

AhmedGhafir

Welcome to our second episode of All Terrapins Radio, where we dive into the latest football and basketball recruiting news, while former Maryland shooting guard Eric Hayes joins us to recall his playing days.

On the basketball side, we analyzed the recruitment of transfer target Both Gach after the Terps made the top five for the 6-foot-6 guard target. Big news out of College Park came on Wednesday evening when news broke that former Giants assistant defensive backs coach Henry Baker is expected to become the new cornerbacks coach for the Terps as the alum returns home. Baker played for Maryland from 1994 to 1997 and kicked off his coaching career in 2001 as a recruiting intern before rejoining the staff in 2008 as a defensive assistant. After coaching one season at both Rutgers and North Carolina, the former Terp provides another familiar face within the program.

Meanwhile in a week filled with emotional unrest, head coach Mike Locksley spoke with BTN on Thursday evening and talked about how the team turned their emotions into a call for action.

Meanwhile, we highlighted top offensive line target Tristan Leigh this week and why Maryland will remain in the mix in his recruitment, plus the latest with priority Wise (Md.) wide receiver Jalil Farooq and why he is in no rush to make a decision.

