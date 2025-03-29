Maryland Football: 2026 five-star places Terrapins in top group
Maryland football already has one five-star committed to it in the 2026 class. Edge rusher Zion Elee, one of the most sought after recruits in the cycle, picked the Terrapins back in December. But the No. 4 overall player in the country not only locked in his commitment with the Terps, but he's actively recruiting other top players to join him.
One of those players is fellow five-star, Immanuel Iheanacho. The Baltimore product recently named a top seven and Maryland made the cut. Iheanacho included Oregon, Penn State, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, and Texas A&M, along with Maryland, in his top group. He is set for an official visit to College Park on June 20.
While Elee is the No. 4 player, Iheanacho is the third-best player in the 2026 class. The 6-6, 345-pound offensive tackle is a must-get for Mike Locksley being right in his backyard. If Maryland could lock in both Elee and Iheanacho, the Terrapins could really make some noise in the new-look Big Ten Conference. In 2025, Maryland signed a top-25 class and 2026 could be an elite one for Locklsey.
Here's 247Sports' scouting report on Iheanacho:
A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size. Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen. Will need to improve his ankle and hip flexibility, but even with some stiffness in his lower half is still athletic enough to dominate on both Friday nights and the offseason camp circuit. Checks multi-sport boxes with skillful basketball tape. Rare elite football prospect that boards at the renowned Georgetown Preparatory School. Somebody defenders look to avoid in the run game, especially at the second level. Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game. Should be viewed as an intriguing option at RT or IOL with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Report: Maryland basketball could hire more established coach if Kevin Willard walks
Kevin Willard addresses Villanova speculation following Maryland's loss to Florida in Sweet Sixteen
'He said he was staying': Maryland's Rodney Rice says Kevin Willard has been transparent with team