Analyst names Maryland Football 5-star commit Zion Elee to an interesting list
Not many teams have more recruiting momentum than Maryland football when it comes to the 2026 cycle and it all stems from the recruitment of edge rusher Zion Elee. The five-star recruit shocked plenty of people when he committed to the Terrapins over just about every school this past December. The St. Frances Academy product chose to stay home in hopes of turning Maryland into a powerhouse. Some thought there would be no way Maryland could hold onto the talented player, but Elee shut down his recruitment and said he was locked in with the Terps.
While Elee is ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the '26 cycle by the Composite, Rivals' Adam Friedman said he is one player who will be under a microscope in his senior season of high school.
Elee has all the traits to be one of the more dominant pass rushers in college football. It goes without saying that he has five-star potential and he should reach that elite status if there is continued technical development. Elee has come a long way over the last year and half but banking on his ability to continuously win with an outside speed rush is not sustainable at the next level.
Sometimes elite players in high school don't pan out in college, but Elee's size and speed should translate to the next level. Standing at 6-3, 220-pounds, Elee will give tackles a run for their money when he gets to College Park. But like every player, there will be things Elee needs to work on during his final year of high school football. But don't expect Elee to slip down the rankings too far.
