Baltimore Ravens invite elite Maryland Football commit to national event
2026 five-star Zion Elee is committed to Maryland and the Terrapins have a good one. Plenty of schools are taking their shot at trying to lure Elee from the Terrapins, but Elee recently visited Maryland and it appears the Terps are in good standings with the talented junior.
The Saint Frances Academy prospect is so talented, the Baltimore Ravens selected him to become their candidate for The Next One's Event. Nike Next Ones is an elite invitational for some of the best high school football students. Each NFL team nominates a player who can pick the minds of football legends and mentors. Last year’s one-day combine, which occurred before Super Bowl LVIII, was graced by LaDainian Tomlinson and Michael Vick.
The program is part of Nike and the National Football League’s partnership, which both parties recently extended through 2038. One of their key initiatives is football development by supporting grassroots and high school athletes.
The Composite has Elee as the No. 13 overall player in the 2026 class and the No. 2 Edge rusher. Here is 247Sports' scouting report on him.
One of the more complete edge prospects in recent memory at this stage of the evaluation process ahead of his junior season. It feels as if he was built in a lab to get after the quarterback, verified hovering around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with elite length measurements and a combine testing profile that could be mistaken for a field-stretching X receiver. Verified athletic markers are good enough to compare favorably against Top247 caliber senior edge rushers from the past two recruiting cycles. Outside of the athletic traits, has a natural feel for the position that allowed him to rack up 13 sacks in only nine games, even though his bag of pass-rushing moves isn't deep at this stage of his development. Building blocks of his game are his lightning-quick first step, closing burst, and ideal reactionary athleticism. Laterally explosive and can quickly move gap-to-gap or chase down ball carriers from the weak side. Motor consistently runs hot, and there might not be a better edge rusher in the 2026 cycle at quickly redirecting to wrap up evasive quarterbacks. Currently works as more of a new-age speed rusher who can occasionally work speed to power, but owns the frame to put on weight and develop into a complete product while retaining the tools that make him unique. Will face a step up in competition as a junior after transferring from MPSSAA 1A program Joppatowne to Baltimore prospect factory St. Frances Academy. Should be viewed as a potential instant impact 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level who could eventually put on a show at the NFL Combine.
