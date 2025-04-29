Buzz Williams, Maryland basketball working on rising 2025 prospect
Since taking over as the Maryland basketball head coach, Buzz Williams has signed eight players from the transfer portal, but the Terrapins have yet to land any 2025 recruits. Maryland lost its lone commit after Kevin Willard left for Villanova -- Chris Jeffrey followed Willard. But it appears the Terrapins are still searching around the '25 cycle to land at least one prospect.
Center Ramon Soyoye was recently on campus to visit Maryland and he's still looking at teams like Baylor, Texas Tech, and Villanova. The 6-foot-10 center played at Blair Academy (NJ) this past season.
He recently told 247Sports that he was going to take his time before making a final decision.
"My family handles everything but I know I'll go places at the end of the season," Soyoye said. "I'm looking for a college program that develops me. It's okay if I don't go in and start right away. I can be on the bench but I'm ready to develop my game to the college level. This whole process is new to me. This is only my fourth year playing basketball so I'm learning everything along the way."
Soyoye is a rising recruit and isn't currently ranked on 247Sports.
