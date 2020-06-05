DMV Profile: St. Vincent Pallotti Defensive Tackle Christopher Boti

In recent weeks, we’ve kicked off our DMV profiles as we’ve highlighted Mount St. Joseph (Md.) wide receiver Ausar Crawley and Flowers (Md.) inside linebacker Wayne Matthews. This week, we head to Laurel, Maryland where we highlight an emerging defensive lineman, Christopher Boti, as he looks to help Pallotti top last season's success.

Name: Christopher Boti

School: St. Vincent Pallotti

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 283 pounds

Position: defensive tackle

Offers: Army, Buffalo, Delaware, Delaware State, FIU, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, UMass, Merrimack, Monmouth, Morgan State, Ohio, Old Dominion, Rhode Island, Richmond, Robert Morris, Stony Brook, Towson

Stats: 57 total tackles, 30 solo, 14 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, one interception

Bio: After transferring from Wilde Lake (Md.) following his freshman year, Boti made the seamless transition into Pallotti as the new coaching staff helped ease him into the swing of things. “The coaches at Pallotti are just like family to me. It made me feel like it was home,” Boti told All Terrapins. “It was a different environment from public versus private. They know how to win, they know how to get me to where I want to go.”

The 6-foot-2, 283-pound defensive lineman enjoyed success in his first season with Pallotti as the team finished 6-5, but the offseason work by he and the team helped provide the springboard to success in 2019. Boti played his part in the trenches as he used his size to overpower the offensive line, helping Pallotti finish the season 12-1 to win the MIAA B Championship over St. Mary’s. A big part of Boti’s jump on the field came from his diligence with workouts heading into his junior year. “I wanted to learn how to be a better pass-rusher and get more sacks, so that’s what I did. I went to different trainers throughout the DMV. We were a good team that year, we lost to a team we thought wasn’t better than us in the championship and came back and won the next year.”

As Boti prepares for his senior year, he’s making the most out of his extra time to make senior year his best one yet.

“I do two-a-days, I wake up at 6 AM and go to my trainer for skill work and then in the afternoon, I have workouts with my team on Zoom, so trying to push myself. I feel like we have most of the players coming back, so we can get the same results and get a championship, but this year, we want to go 12-0. For me, I can get stronger and get my feet faster,” Boti admitted. “I just want to be great and I do it for my parents.”