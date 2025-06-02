ESPN names Maryland football '26 commit Zion Elee as a 'flip watch' candidate
It came as a surprise when five-star edge rusher Zion Elee committed to Maryland football last December. The Baltimore (MD) St. Frances prospect wanted to stay close to home and play for the Terrapins, but there were plenty of bigger schools after him. However, he ended his recruitment by posting on social media that he was committed to Maryland and he was done taking visits.
But that didn't last too long after taking a visit to Auburn. But once again, Elee said he was committed to Maryland and his recruitment was over. Talking to ESPN, Elee said he just wanted to check the Tigers out to see some of his former teammates. But even with Elee announcing he's firmly committed to Maryland, ESPN names the edge rusher as a top flip candidate to watch.
Elee was slated for a series of summer officials across the Big Ten and SEC before he closed his recruitment and cancelled those trips in February. That's why his official visit to Auburn last month raised eyebrows, even while Elee asserts he's still locked in with the Terps.- ESPN
"I have a bunch of former teammates there so I just wanted to check it out," he told ESPN. "I wasn't thinking anything of it. I'm still firm with Maryland. I just wanted to take pictures."
The historic local class Maryland dreamed of building around Elee -- think Iheanacho, Edwards et al -- doesn't appear likely. And with blue bloods still pursuing Elee this spring, his recruitment will remain one to watch from now to signing day. As things stand, Elee is committed to the Terps with plans to return to Maryland for his only scheduled official visit of the month on June 20.
Elee is the No. 4 player in the 2026 class and the top-ranked edge rusher. It's paramount for Mike Locksley and the Terrapins to keep Elee home. Pairing him with former four-star Zahir Mathis could give Maryland one of the top edge rusher duos in the country.
