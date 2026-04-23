Maryland’s pursuit of Florida wide receiver Anthony Jennings has moved into a new gear as the Terps position themselves squarely in his top group heading into the summer. Jennings, who made the trip to College Park for last year’s Michigan game, has remained a priority target for the staff, and that relationship will take another step forward when he returns for an official visit the weekend of May 29. With momentum building and a key visit on deck, Maryland has a real chance to solidify itself as a serious contender in his recruitment.

Dillard wide receiver prospect checks in at 6-foot, 165 pounds and is already one of the more polished pass‑catchers in the 2027 class. He holds an 88 rating from 247Sports, ranking as the No. 55 wide receiver in the cycle and the No. 35 prospect in Florida. The 247Sports Composite places him even higher with a 91.17 rating, slotting him at No. 273 nationally, No. 34 among wideouts, and again No. 35 in the Sunshine State.

Jennings has a busy summer slate ahead, with a string of official visits lined up across the Southeast. His tour begins May 28, followed by a May 29 weekend official at Georgia. He then heads to Florida on June 5, Auburn on June 12, and Florida State on June 19. The sequence sets up a pivotal stretch in his recruitment as several major programs get their shot to make a lasting impression before he narrows his options.

As a junior, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native delivered a breakout season with 34 receptions for 823 yards, averaging an explosive 24.2 yards per catch and 102.9 yards per game, highlighted by an 88‑yard long and 11 touchdowns across eight games. That followed a strong sophomore campaign in 2024, where he posted 21 catches for 566 yards and eight scores, averaging 27.0 yards per reception. Across his varsity career to date, Jennings has totaled 55 receptions for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns, maintaining a remarkable 25.3 yards per catch and 73.1 yards per game over 19 appearances.

#Terps in the top group for Florida WR Anthony Jennings. Visited for the Michigan game last year + will OV the May 29 weekend https://t.co/t9q6Tdiza9 — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) April 22, 2026

Jennings has also proven to be a real weapon on special teams, consistently flipping field position with both kickoff and punt return production. As a junior, he totaled 48 kickoff‑return yards on four attempts and added 75 yards on just two punt returns, including a 60‑yard burst, finishing the year with 123 combined return yards.

His sophomore season was even more impactful, posting 116 kickoff‑return yards on six tries and 117 punt‑return yards on three attempts, highlighted by a 70‑yard return. Across his varsity career, Jennings has amassed 164 kickoff‑return yards and 192 punt‑return yards, showing reliable vision, burst, and big‑play ability every time he touches the ball in the return game.

Jennings projects as the kind of dynamic, multi‑phase playmaker who could make an immediate impact at Maryland the moment he arrives on campus. As a receiver, his production speaks for itself, showcasing a true vertical threat who can stretch defenses and win with both speed and ball‑tracking. Maryland has lacked consistent explosive playmaking on the perimeter in recent seasons, and Jennings’ ability to turn routine catches into chunk gains fits perfectly with the staff’s push to add more downfield juice.

His value doesn’t stop on offense. Jennings has been equally dangerous on special teams, totaling 356 combined return yards across kickoff and punt returns with long plays of 60 and 70 yards. That kind of field‑flipping ability is something Maryland has actively tried to reintroduce into its roster, and Jennings’ vision, acceleration, and open‑field instincts make him a natural candidate to contribute early in the return game. Add in his steady year‑over‑year growth and comfort against top Florida competition, and it’s easy to see why Maryland views him as a priority, and why he could become a difference‑maker in College Park.

NEW: 4-star WR Anthony Jennings has close to 40 offers, and he has narrowed his list down to five schools with official visits set and one school setting the pace.



View: https://t.co/YYj3yfAgMI pic.twitter.com/D2n8jSUKTn — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) April 22, 2026

Maryland’s path to ultimately locking down Jennings comes down to consistency, connection, and clarity. The Terps have already built a strong foundation by getting him on campus early and staying present throughout his rise as a national prospect, but the upcoming official visit is where they can separate themselves. Showing Jennings exactly how he fits into the offense, as a true vertical threat with early‑impact potential, will matter, but so will highlighting the trust, development, and long‑term plan the staff has mapped out for him.

Pair that with a genuine relationship‑driven approach and a clear vision for how he can thrive both as a receiver and a special‑teams weapon, and Maryland can put itself in position to withstand competition from SEC and ACC powers. If the Terps can deliver a visit that feels personal, purposeful, and forward‑looking, they’ll give themselves every chance to close the deal.

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