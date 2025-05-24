Former Maryland football commit chooses SEC school
Former Maryland football commit Brian Harris chose a new school on Friday. After de-committing from the Terrapins in Feb., Harris is now an Oklahoma Sooner after he announced his commitment to the Sooners.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive tackle was close to former Maryland DC Brian Williams, and he chose to leave College Park once Williams was out as the Terrapins' DC. The Jacksonville (FL) native is considered the 531st-best player in the 2026 class.
Harris had some solid offers to his sheet, but ultimately picked Oklahoma over the likes of Michigan, Alabama, and Penn State, among others.
Here's how 247Sports' Andrew Ivins described Harris:
A young front-line defender that has impressed in a combine setting, but has yet to really put it all together in pads. Missed a good chunk of sophomore season due to injury before flashing some one-gap rushing potential as a junior in one of Florida’s higher classifications. Has measured under 6-foot-3, but is equipped with some longer arms and can use them to defeat blockers. Has displayed the ability to hug the ground while running the loop and owns some impressive short-area quickness, but can run out of steam as plays progress, especially when attacking from a wider posting. Likely to find most success on the inside as a 3-technique that can cross offensive linemen and shoot gaps. Must get better at anchoring against the run and embrace the dirty work, but should be viewed as a potential multi-year contributor for a Power Four program.
