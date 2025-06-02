Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee clocks blazing 4.3 in 40-yard dash (WATCH)
Given his combination of size, speed, and power, Maryland commit Zion Elee is already considered to be an elite physical prospect. The edge rusher out of St. Frances Academy is rated as the No. 1 edge rusher and the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports.
But just how fast is Elee? As it turns out, he's really fast. Really, really fast. On Sunday, Elee shared a video to his Twitter/X account where he can be seen clocking in at a blazing 4.35 in the 40-yard dash.
You can watch the video below:
For reference, that type of speed puts him at the same level as elite wide receivers in the NFL. But to do it as a 220-pound edge rusher is absolutely insane.
It's just another reason why programs around the country continue to pursue the five-star prospect. But Elee has repeatedly made it clear that he intends to remain home with the Terrapins. At a recent camp, Elee explained that his desire was to play college ball in his home state, going as far as to call on other top recruits in the state to come to Maryland.
"The best players in Maryland stay in Maryland."
"It was kind of a personal thing for me, really," Elee said. "I just wanted to stay home. Out of nowhere, I really had that idea to stay at home. And then on top of that, bring everybody that is home to home, you know what I'm saying?"
If head coach Mike Locksley can hold on to Elee and get him to College park, there's no question that he's the type of player who can help transform a program. As of now, he appears solid in his commitment to the Terps. But as we all know in recruiting these days, nothing is certain until the NLI is signed.
