Maryland five-star commit Zion Elee tops On3's latest rankings

BREAKING: Five-Star Maryland EDGE commit Zion Elee has shut down his Recruitment & cancelled his OV’s, he tells me for @on3recruits



The No. 1 Recruit in the ‘26 Class was set to take visits to Ohio St, Auburn, Penn St, Texas A&M, & South Carolina



“I’m home, no need to explore.”… pic.twitter.com/k3h2cze7vA