All terrapins

Maryland Football: Five-star target eliminates Terrapins from final group

The Terrapins will miss out on a five-star prospect from the state of Maryland in a blow to the 2026 recruiting class.

Chris Breiler

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Maryland Terrapins were hoping to keep elite five-star safety Jireh Edwards home, but it doesn't appear that College Park is on his list. On Wednesday, Edwards revealed his final group of schools and the Terrapins didn't make the cut. Instead, the Maryland native will decide between Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, and Oregon.

The 6-2, 205-pound prospect out of St. Francis Academy is rated as the No. 3 prospect from the state of Maryland and the No. 2 safety in the nation for the 2026 class.

His turn away from Maryland certainly isn't due to a lack of effort from head coach Mike Locksley and his staff. The Terrapins made Edwards a priority early on in an effort to keep him in the state of Maryland. In fact, Edwards was scheduled to be in College Park for an official visit from May 29-31. But with the Terps seemingly out of contention, it seems unlikely that the visit will take place.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland Basketball lands commitment from son of Terrapin legend

Maryland basketball adds another commitment to 2025 recruiting class

Maryland basketball offers No. 1 ranked player in all of basketball

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting