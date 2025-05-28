Maryland Football: Five-star target eliminates Terrapins from final group
The Maryland Terrapins were hoping to keep elite five-star safety Jireh Edwards home, but it doesn't appear that College Park is on his list. On Wednesday, Edwards revealed his final group of schools and the Terrapins didn't make the cut. Instead, the Maryland native will decide between Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, and Oregon.
The 6-2, 205-pound prospect out of St. Francis Academy is rated as the No. 3 prospect from the state of Maryland and the No. 2 safety in the nation for the 2026 class.
His turn away from Maryland certainly isn't due to a lack of effort from head coach Mike Locksley and his staff. The Terrapins made Edwards a priority early on in an effort to keep him in the state of Maryland. In fact, Edwards was scheduled to be in College Park for an official visit from May 29-31. But with the Terps seemingly out of contention, it seems unlikely that the visit will take place.
