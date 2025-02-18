Maryland Football gets official visit from St. Frances' 2026 star safety
Maryland football already locked in visits from two five-star prospects in the 2026 class. Terrapin commit and star Edge rusher Zion Elee, along with coveted offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho announced they were scheduling official visits with the Terps.
But that isn't the only big name coming to College Park. 2026 four-star safety Jireh Edwards also announced he would be taking an official visit to see Maryland and that's slated from May 29-31. Back in January, Edwards announced a top five that didn't include Maryland. Instead, Edwards announced a top five of Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
Edwards is right in the backyard of Maryland. The elite St. Frances Academy safety is considered the 45th-ranked player in the '26 cycle and the fifth-best safety. He stands at 6-2 and 205 pounds. When Maryland received the surprise commitment from Elee, it sent some shockwaves around college football. And the best players want to play with each other. Although Maryland didn't make Edwards' top five, there is clear interest there if he's scheduling an official. This is one to continue to watch.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Edwards:
"Punishing defender that should offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he can spin down into the box or patrol from the border. Owns a college-ready build with some promising features and tested off the charts spring before junior year. Spent much of his 11th-grade campaign deployed as an oversized slot and did nothing but make plays for one of the nation’s top prep defenses. Triggers downhill in the snap of a finger and frequently arrives with violence. Comfortable crashing gaps, but is also effective in the alley as he uses sharp angles to get ball carriers on the ground. Instinctive in coverage and can match and mirror underneath routes with his lateral agility. Will take some chances when defending the pass, but unsuspecting length can bail him out. A bit older for the grade, but that should have him on the field sooner rather than later. Overall, projects as an all-around defensive playmaker that can make an impact on Saturdays and then possibly Sundays with his physicality and athleticism. Likely to keep the tag of safety, but should really be viewed as a chess piece that can be moved all around in an era where position lines continue to blur."
