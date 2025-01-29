Maryland football looking to steal Michigan football commit
After securing a borderline top-25 2025 recruiting class, Maryland football is looking to excel in the 2026 class. The Terrapins already have a five-star Edge rusher, Zion Elee, committed in the '26 class. With Elee in the class, Maryland is hoping to build one of its best classes yet.
For starters, if the Terrapins could steal away a recruit from Big Ten foe Michigan, that would work. Four-star cornerback Brody Jennings posted on his X/Twitter account showing love to Maryland with defensive coordinator Brian Williams showing up for a visit.
The Florida product committed to Michigan back in July, but has been taking visits as of late. Jennings is a four-star recruit and ranked as the 325th-best player in the '26 class. The Composite has the 6-1 cornerback as the 25th-ranked CB in the class.
If Maryland is going to build for another solid class in 2026, these are the type of recruits that Mike Locksley and Co. will need to land. Jennings is keeping his eye open and if the Terrapins can snatch one from Michigan, it would be a sweet victory for the Terps.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -