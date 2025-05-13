Maryland football losing more ground for 2026 5-star prospect
After landing five-star edge rusher Zion Elee, the Maryland Terrapins appeared to be in good shape to land five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. While the Terrapins are still trying to keep Elee in the fold, Maryland is starting to lose ground on the uncommitted Iheanacho. After a Crystal Ball was placed in favor of Maryland, another Big Ten team appears to be gaining traction.
There was recently another Crystal Ball placed, but this time, in favor of Oregon. On top of that, On3's Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong agreed that Oregon is the team to beat in Iheanacho's recruitment.
The Baltimore (MD) product is considered the No. 4 best prospect in the 2026 cycle and the second-best offensive lineman in the country, per the Composite. The 345-pound tackle is a likely Day 1 starter for whichever college he chooses -- especially if he came to Maryland.
Here is a scouting report on Iheanacho by 247Sports:
A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size. Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen. Will need to improve his ankle and hip flexibility, but even with some stiffness in his lower half is still athletic enough to dominate on both Friday nights and the offseason camp circuit. Checks multi-sport boxes with skillful basketball tape. Rare elite football prospect that boards at the renowned Georgetown Preparatory School. Somebody defenders look to avoid in the run game, especially at the second level. Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game. Should be viewed as an intriguing option at RT or IOL with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft.
