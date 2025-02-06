Maryland football makes top 10 for coveted cornerback
Maryland football made national news on Wednesdsay when four-star Edge rusher Zahir Mathis chose the Terrapins over Florida State on National Signing Day. The Terps added the former Ohio State commitment to solidfy their 2025 class.
But now all eyes will turn on the 2026 cycle. Maryland already has five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee committed to it, but the Terrapins are hoping to add some elite talent around him. Maryland has four total commitments in the '26 cycle and the Terrapins are starting to get some attention on the trail.
2026 coveted cornerback, Hakim Satterwhite, recently chose a top 10 and Maryland made the cut. The Terps will battle with Kentucky, Syracuse, Miami, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Missouri, and West Virginia.
Per the Composite, Satterwhite is the 376th-ranked recruit in the class and the No. 27 cornerback. The Washington (DC) St. John's College High School prospect stands 6-2, 180 pounds, and he has demonstrated exceptional skills on the field.
Maryland will need to continue to build up the secondary playing in the Big Ten conference and landing a tall, talented corner from the DC area would be a great start
