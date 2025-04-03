All terrapins

Maryland football makes top 10 for a pair of 4-star brothers

Trent Knoop

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maryland football is looking to capitalize off of its 2025 recruiting class. The Terrapins had the 25th-ranked class and with five-star edge rusher Zion Elee committed in the 2026 class, Maryland is looking for some elite players to pair up with him.

A good start would be landing twin brothers, Aiden and Andrew Harris, to put on the defensive line with Elee. The Harris twins named a final 10 schools that included Maryland. The Terps will battle with South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Auburn, Ohio State, NC State, Miami, Oregon, and Penn State.

Aiden Harris is the nation's 40th-ranked prospect in the '26 cycle, per the Composite. He is the No. 2 defensive lineman and the twins are from Matthews (NC) Weddington. Harris is 6-3, 240-pounds and would be a terror on the line in College Park.

His brother, Andrew, is pretty good, too. He is the 313th-ranked player in the cycle and the 38th-ranked linemen per the Composite. Harris is 6-2, 235-pounds.

Maryland currently has three commitments in the '26 cycle.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Former UCLA QB Justyn Martin has big plans for Maryland football

'We got it right': Maryland Basketball legends react to hiring of Buzz Williams

Social media reacts to Maryland basketball hiring Buzz Williams as new head coach

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting