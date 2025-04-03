Maryland football makes top 10 for a pair of 4-star brothers
Maryland football is looking to capitalize off of its 2025 recruiting class. The Terrapins had the 25th-ranked class and with five-star edge rusher Zion Elee committed in the 2026 class, Maryland is looking for some elite players to pair up with him.
A good start would be landing twin brothers, Aiden and Andrew Harris, to put on the defensive line with Elee. The Harris twins named a final 10 schools that included Maryland. The Terps will battle with South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Auburn, Ohio State, NC State, Miami, Oregon, and Penn State.
Aiden Harris is the nation's 40th-ranked prospect in the '26 cycle, per the Composite. He is the No. 2 defensive lineman and the twins are from Matthews (NC) Weddington. Harris is 6-3, 240-pounds and would be a terror on the line in College Park.
His brother, Andrew, is pretty good, too. He is the 313th-ranked player in the cycle and the 38th-ranked linemen per the Composite. Harris is 6-2, 235-pounds.
Maryland currently has three commitments in the '26 cycle.
