Maryland football makes top 10 for a pair of 4-star brothers

NEWS: Elite 2026 twin brothers Aiden & Andrew Harris are down to 🔟 Schools, they tell me for @on3recruits



Aiden is ranked as the No. 2 DL in the ‘26 Class & Andrew is the No. 3 EDGE in NC (per On3)



Where Should They Go?👇🏽https://t.co/KpKdtdJwfE pic.twitter.com/iD7DVGg9RJ