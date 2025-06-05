Maryland Football: Son of Super Bowl Champion, former Terrapin set to visit College Park
As Maryland continues its effort to build the 2026 recruiting class, the Terps are set to host EDGE/TE Jianni Davis this week. The 6-2, 220-pound prospect out of District Heights (MD) is the son of former Terrapin great Vernon Davis.
According to 247Sports' latest rankings, Davis holds five offers, with Maryland being the only Power 4 offer at this point. Davis does not yet have a star rating on either 247Sports or On3, but it's clear that the folks in College Park see something intriguing about the 2026 prospect.
His father, Vernon, put together a stellar career at Maryland from 2003-2005, finishing his collegiate career with 1,371 yards and 9 touchdowns on 83 receptions. In 2005, Davis became a consensus All-American and was a finalist for the Mackey Award, which is given to the nation's top tight end.
Following his playing career at Maryland, Davis was selected in the 1st round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers with the 6th overall pick. He would go on to spend 14 years in the league, with stops at San Francisco (2006-2015), Denver (2015), and finally Washington (2016-2019). His career highlights include NFL receiving touchdown co-leader (2009), 2x Pro Bowler (2009, 2013), and Super Bowl Champion (2015).
