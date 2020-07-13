Maryland Football Recruiting: Stock Up, Down

Maryland saw a pair of top local 2021 targets come off the board this week when linebackers Greg Penn and Jamon Dumas-Johnson opted for SEC suitors, but with 16 commitments, the Terps will look to spend the ensuing months closing with their remaining targets. Maryland extended a handful of new offers recently, namely in the trenches, while a new local name surfaced. We take a look at three prospects trending up and down for Maryland.

Stock up

Lackawanna (PA) CB De’Jahn Warren

The Lackawanna (PA) cornerback De’Jahn Warren dropped his top seven on Sunday night as Maryland joined Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee. The Avalon alum has four official visits scheduled for Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee, but with the season up in the air, those visits could be to. It is worth noting that all four official visits are scheduled for conference games, though the NCAA will likely reevaluate their visit schedule for the fall. But Warren himself is in no rush to make a decision, which bodes well for Maryland. He’s gotten a chance to build his relationship with cornerbacks coach Henry Baker as the two mesh football and life into their conversations, establishing the solid foundation to remain a contender moving forward. The Nittany Lions were the lone school to host him and have maintained momentum in his recruitment, but the chance to see schools up close could be what tips this recruitment. Even with few spots left on defense for Maryland, Warren will remain a top target until the end.

Bishop Kenny (FL) center Michael Myslinski

The top center target wrapped up his last round of visits this weekend after seeing Iowa, Michigan State and Missouri as he took control within the last six weeks. Myslinski previously visited both Florida State and Texas before visiting Duke and Maryland the final weekend of June. That proved to be big as the recruiting process has led Myslinski to speed up his timeline. He previously told All Terrapins that he’s looking to make a commitment later this month as he spends the next two weeks closing in on a decision. From Maryland, they’ve made their pitch clear—become the clear successor to senior Johnny Jordan. The Terps also benefit from the relationships that his father carries into the younger Myslinski’s recruitment, while the top target is best friends with the younger brother of linebackers coach George Helow, his lead recruiter. Getting to see each campus in-person was the biggest hurdle to making a decision, so now, Maryland will hope months of prioritizing the coveted recruit turns into commitment 17.

Milford Mill (MD) CB Rishon Holmes

Maryland became the first Power Five offer for Milford Mill (MD) quarterback Rishon Holmes as the staff offered as a cornerback. The pure athleticism that he shows on tape shows how he can transition to the defensive side of the ball, but the Terps could be in a good position as they build their relationship. “It is different because I know it’s a very tough school and it’s close to me,” Holmes told All Terrapins. Maryland only has only one cornerback in the 2021 cycle in nickel corner Jayon Venerable as Holmes has the speed to play outside, but the local school is in a good spot early.

Trending Down

Klein Forest (TX) RB Ahmonte Watkins

Maryland has kept their running back board open with a pair in the fold after position coach Elijah Brooks extended an offer back in early April, but on Sunday, he told All Terrapins that contact is fading. Arizona was the latest school to offer and conducted a Zoom meeting with the Wildcats last week as he’s intrigued about the opportunity. Texas Tech remains in the mix as he’s stayed patient this cycle, but Maryland will look elsewhere.

Independence C.C. OG Deyavie Hammond

The Florida commit became the fourth Independence product to pick up an offer from Maryland when the staff anted up. They’re the second Power Five team to join the race as the connection among the group could coax out a visit, but Maryland has stronger connections to overcome. Previously committed to Florida during the 2019 cycle, Hammond failed to qualify as he attended East Mississippi CC before transferring to Independence for the 2020 season. The Gators have honored his commitment as he’s locked in for the 2021 class and the commitment from the Gators’ staff, including head coach Dan Mullen, could be what keeps him in the fold. Maryland signed four from Independence last cycle and were in the running for a fifth in Auburn defensive end Deandre Butler, but Maryland will hope to go four-for-four this cycle.

Trinity Christian School (TX) QB Shedeur Sanders

Maryland had shown interest in Trinity Christian School (TX) quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but it’s Louisville that’s led the consistent charge in his recruitment. Florida Atlantic and UCF remain in the mix, but Sanders is set to announce his commitment on Monday evening. Maryland’s quarterback search this cycle continues to take turns this cycle as the staff remains patient to find their next signal caller, but Sanders serves as another that’s been linked to Maryland to opt elsewhere.