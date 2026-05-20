Maryland Misses Out as In-State 2027 TE Michael Nnabuife Commits to Syracuse

The battle to keep the DMV’s elite talent home suffered a setback on Wednesday. Michael Nnabuife, a rising tight end prospect in the class of 2027 out of Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy, announced his verbal commitment to Syracuse.

Nnabuife’s recruitment saw several shifts through the spring as he initially locked in official visits to Maryland, Auburn, and Alabama. While he originally planned to visit Syracuse from May 29-31, he later pushed that trip back to late June in order to head to College Park. Kentucky was also heavily involved early on, but as the spring progressed, Nnabuife narrowed his focus to a final trio of Kentucky, Maryland, and Syracuse. Ultimately, the Orange's ability to get him on campus multiple times over the last six months allowed them to surge ahead and close the deal earlier this week.

For head coach Michael Locksley and the Terrapins’ staff, the news cuts deep. Keeping top-tier talent inside state lines, especially at foundational local programs like St. Frances, has been a cornerstone of Maryland’s recruiting strategy. The Terps had been firmly in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 242-pound tight end, even tracking to host him for an official visit this summer before Syracuse ultimately closed the deal.

According to 247Sports, Nnabuife is a mid-three-star prospect carrying an 86 grade, ranking as the nation's No. 53 tight end and the No. 28 player in Maryland. 247Sports Composite places him slightly higher in state rankings at No. 26, while slotting him as the No. 54 tight end and the No. 1,012 overall player in the 2027 class. He becomes the 13th commitment for Syracuse in this cycle and the very first tight end to join the group.

Landing Nnabuife from Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy is a significant strategic win for the Orange, opening valuable inroads into a program that consistently churns out double-digit Power Four signees each year. On the field, while Nnabuife still needs to add mass to his frame, he is a willing and explosive blocker who excels at sinking his hips and winning leverage battles, a skillset underscored by a breakout spring where his athleticism consistently flashed during practices.

BREAKING: 2027 TE Michael Nnabuife (@mikennabuife) has committed to Syracuse over finalists Alabama, Kentucky and Maryland. He discusses his decision with @BrianDohn247 in the link below.



🔗: https://t.co/5lNIPhsMPb pic.twitter.com/OWyWxn5QqM — Mike McAllister (@McAllisterMike1) May 20, 2026

Losing Nnabuife means the Terps miss out on a physically gifted target who already projects as an impact Power Four contributor. Scouted as a true "Y" tight end who can effortlessly seal the edge and wall off running lanes, he pairs raw blocking power at the point of attack with an athletic ceiling that makes him a weapon in the passing game.

While the Terrapins' 2027 board remains wide open, losing an elite target in their own backyard to an ACC Atlantic rival is a sting that the staff will have to shake off quickly. The focus now turns to securing the remaining local targets in a crucial 2027 cycle, ensuring the borders around the DMV remain as locked down as possible.

With Nnabuife off the board, Locksley and the Maryland coaching staff have to pivot quickly. The 2027 recruiting cycle is still in its nascent stages, meaning the Terps have plenty of time to recalibrate their strategy both locally and nationally.

With Nnabuife headed to the ACC, tight ends coach Kyle Schmitt will look to expand his target map. Maryland has an active offer out to highly coveted prospects like Malik Howard (a fast-rising four-star tight end out of Tennessee), though they will face stiff national competition. Expect the Terps to dish out new offers as the summer camp circuit gets underway and staff evaluation periods heat up.

Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class holds three hard commitments and sits at No. 71 in the national rankings. The trio is led by three-star wide receiver Davion Vanderbilt out of Channelview, Texas, an 87-rated prospect who pledged to the Terps on April 21, 2026. He is joined in the class by three-star running back Mekhi Graham from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, an 86-rated recruit who committed on March 27, 2026, and three-star athlete Levi Babin out of Alexandria, Virginia. This 85-rated prospect kicked off the cycle back on October 22, 2025.

Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley watches his team warm up before a game against the Washington Huskies at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

While the loss of Nnabuife leaves an undeniable void on the local recruiting trail, Maryland’s 2027 cycle is far from defined. We'll provide more updates on the recruiting trail throughout the summer as other decisions are made.

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