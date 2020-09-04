SI.com
IMG Set to Take On Venice, Maryland Verbal Weston Wolff on ESPNU

AhmedGhafir

The overwhelming majority of Maryland’s 2021 commits and targets will not suit up this fall for their senior seasons, but one Florida matchup on Friday will feature a Maryland verbal on national TV.

IMG Academy rolls into their 2020 seasons as the nation’s number one team as Venice (FL) and tight end commit Weston Wolff play host in the week one matchup. Alongside Michigan State cornerback verbal Charles Brantley and cornerback Steffan Johnson, Wolff will hope to dethrone an Ascenders team that features Alabama verbals Jacorey Brooks and JC Latham with Michigan verbal J.J. McCarthy slinging the rock.

The firepower on both sides of the ball could challenge Venice to a shootout as they look to pull off the upset. Wolff has developed into a mismatch in the passing game as the athletic 6-foot-4, 210-pound tight end serves well split out against linebackers. That length and athleticism will be put to test against a defense that features an athletic linebacker in SI99 candidate Xavian Sorey. The matchup gives Wolff a chance to test his offseason development out of the slot.

“I’ve worked a lot more out of the slot because I played a lot of split out. Just try and practice as much as I can running routes out of the slot where I’ll probably be playing most in college,” he told All Terrapins last month. “That’s a little different technique but that’s the main thing I’ve tried to improve the last few months.”

The initial SI All-American candidate will bring much-needed athleticism to the tight end room as Maryland could have their next feature receiver at the position. Our SI All-American eval highlights his length and soft hands in the open field.

Kickoff is set for 8 PM on ESPNU.

