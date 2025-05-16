Where Maryland football commit Zion Elee sits in latest rankings
247Sports updated its 2026 rankings and Maryland football commit Zion Elee is considered the No. 2 ranked player in the '26 cycle. The elite edge rusher was ranked in the same spot in 247Sports' last updated rankings.
Elee is ranked only behind Tennessee commit and five-star QB Brandon Faizon. Elee is still the top-ranked commit in Maryland football history.
The Baltimore product shocked the world when he committed to Maryland back in December, but Elee announced he was shutting down his recruitment and was locked in with the Terrapins. However, teams like Auburn, and others, are chasing Elee and will throw NIL money at him. Time will tell if Mike Locksley can hold onto the edge rusher. However, he talked with 247Sports about being locked in with Maryland.
Asking if and doing so are different, though, and getting an audience with Elee comes with an understanding that the No. 2 player in 247Sports' rankings is committed to Maryland. If another college program thinks that a flip is in the cards — which was a popular notion when he committed to the Terps Dec. 7 and continues to be one — well, that is not how Elee sees it.
"I take it as they want to talk to me, but they know I am going to a school," Elee said. "Some schools respect my decision and we have mutual conversations (outside of recruiting), and other schools try to get me to come visit and I just politely decline."
"It's really not that hard for me. As a man, you make your own decisions and I stand by mine."
