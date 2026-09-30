MLS Power Rankings: No Cavan Sullivan, No Problem for Philadelphia Union After Matchday 28

The race to the MLS Cup playoffs is well and truly on, even with the September-October international break wreaking havoc on rosters across the league.

Despite the missing talent, the regular season pushed on with Matchday 28 this week, featuring weather delays, superstar goals, more struggles from Inter Miami and a shocking barnburner between the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps and Eastern Conference strugglers, D.C. United.

With another matchday in the books and with many teams looking at just seven games left in the regular season, it is crunch time. Here’s Sports Illustrated dive into where teams stand after Matchday 28.

MLS Power Rankings Matchday 28: Clubs 30–11

30. CF Montréal (Previous: 30)

29. Atlanta United (Previous: 29)

28. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 28)

27. D.C. United (Previous: 26)

26. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 24)

25. Austin FC (Previous: 22)

24. Columbus Crew (Previous: 26)

23. Red Bull New York (Previous: 23)

22. Minnesota United (Previous: 19)

21. L.A. Galaxy (Previous: 25)

20. Toronto FC (Previous: 18)

19. San Diego FC (Previous: 20)

18. Orlando City (Previous: 17)

17. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 16)

16. Portland Timbers (Previous: 12)

15. Seattle Sounders (Previous: 21)

14. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 14)

13. New York City FC (Previous: 13)

12. LAFC (Previous: 11)

11. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 6)

10. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 15)

Preston Judd's brace has the San Jose Earthquakes back in form. | Thien-An Truong/Getty Images

The San Jose Earthquakes have seemingly rekindled their early-season form. Bruce Arena’s men are undefeated in six games and got a brace from Preston Judd in their recent win over the Portland Timbers. It might take a fully in-form and healthy Niko Tsakiris and Timo Werner to challenge for a title, but they’re no easy opponent to face in the MLS Cup playoffs.

9. Charlotte FC (Previous: 8)

Tim Ream announced his retirment from the USMNT on Tuesday. | David Jensen/MLS/Getty Images

A 1–0 loss to the Chicago Fire was rough, but Charlotte FC were missing Idan Toklomati and Liel Abada due to international duty with Israel. Without two attacking cornerstones, finding a goal was going to be tough, even with Allan Saint-Maximin’s intensity in the squad.

8. FC Dallas (Previous: 7)

Osaze Urhoghide's goal spelled the end of Marc Dos Santos at LAFC. | Sam Hodde/Getty Images

FC Dallas have won four of their last five games and have proven themselves a threatening team, even without Petar Musa at times. It was center back Osaze Urhoghide with a late-game winner against LAFC, who fired Marc Dos Santos after the game. Trailing the top of the West by just three points, they’re poised to challenge the Vancouver Whitecaps for the top spot.

7. Chicago Fire (Previous: 5)

The Chicago Fire have had a mixed spell in recent weeks. | David Jensen/MLS/Getty Images

The absence of Robert Lewandowski, Chris Brady and Noah Allen wasn’t a problem for the Chicago Fire, who found a 1–0 win over Charlotte FC last time out but now face a gauntlet of teams. After taking on Inter Miami, the New England Revolution and Charlotte FC in their last three games, they meet Vancouver Whitecaps, New York City FC, the Philadelphia Union and the Revs again in their next four contests.

6. Inter Miami (Previous: 4)

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami has been one of the worst teams in MLS since the World Cup. | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

New manager, same problems. Lionel Messi extended his lead atop the MLS Golden Boot race with an exquisite free-kick against the Columbus Crew, but Miami failed to secure a win. Clearly, there hasn't been a new-manager bump under Kily González, and the Campeones Cup win did little to build confidence.



It’s one win in the last 10 MLS games for the Herons now and they seem to be outside-the-shot MLS Cup contenders, at best.

5. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 10)

Milan Iloski scored a hat-trick against Orlando City. | Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Even without Cavan Sullivan, Neil Pierre and Frankie Westfield, the Philadelphia Union had no problems in finding a 4–2 win over Orlando City, inspired by a Milan Iloski hat trick. New manager Ryan Richter can’t seem to do anything wrong these days, and they’ve now secured 32 of 36 points since the World Cup break. They are bona fide MLS Cup contenders now.

4. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 9)

Simon Becher and St. Louis CITY SC weren't able to play on the weekend. | ISI Photos via Getty Images

St. Louis CITY SC didn’t see the pitch last weekend after a weather postponement, but returned on Wednesday to face Red Bull New York. A win would put them level with FC Dallas for second in the Western Conference, and just three points behind Vancouver. At a minimum, Yoann Damet’s group will look to extend their 16-game unbeaten run.

3. New England Revolution (Previous: 3)

It was a weekend to forget for the New England Revolution. | Tyler Tate/Getty Images

A shorthanded New England Revolution lineup without Ilay Feingold, Peyton Miller, Brooklyn Raines or Dor Turgeman didn’t fare well, as they fell 3–0 to Real Salt Lake on the road. They won’t dwell on it too much, though, still sitting third in the Eastern Conference and facing a relatively dreadful Seattle Sounders at home next time out.

2. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous: 2)

THOMAS MÜLLER ARE YOU KIDDING 🤯🇩🇪



Raumdeuter takes the run and strikes from outside the box🔥#VANvDC | #VAN 3 - 2 #DC pic.twitter.com/qEdEPvFB5O — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) September 27, 2026

The Vancouver Whitecaps have their scoring swagger back, with a 3–0 win over Real Salt Lake and a 3–3 draw against D.C. United in their last two games. While the dropped points to D.C. were disappointing, they hit 50 points, are still on pace for their best regular season ever and have now secured a BC Place lease to avoid relocation for at least the 2027 14-game sprint season. Adding to the good vibes, they’ve also re-signed Thomas Müller for the sprint campaign.

1. Nashville SC (Previous: 1)

Hany Mukhtar scored a brace for Nashville SC against Toronto FC. | Getty Images

Nashville SC restored their 10-point lead atop the Supporters’ Shield table with a 2–0 win over Toronto FC and a draw with D.C. United against Vancouver. Nobody can really catch the Coyotes at this point, making sure that the last stretch of the season focuses on health for the star foursome of Hany Mukhtar, Cristian Espinoza, Sam Surridge and Elias Saad.