Future Miami Hurricane Kai Trump Joins Charlie Woods at Junior Invitational
Kai Trump is set to make waves at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, South Carolina, from March 19-22. This prestigious tournament, widely regarded as the nation’s premier junior golf event, will feature two rising stars—Kai Trump and Charlie Woods. Trump will compete against the top 23 junior female golfers, while Charlie Woods, son of golf legend Tiger Woods, will take on the best 35 junior boys. With both players in the field, this event is expected to attract massive attention from golf fans and social media audiences.
For Kai Trump, this tournament is another major milestone in her already impressive journey. The Florida native recently committed to the University of Miami golf team, solidifying her future as a Hurricane. She’s been turning heads with her elite performances on the course, but her presence off the course is just as noteworthy. With over 1 million Instagram followers and a growing YouTube audience, Trump is quickly becoming a household name in the golf world.
Her star power was on full display recently when she joined Tiger Woods for a TaylorMade promotion at the Genesis Invitational, where she also played alongside Rory McIlroy in the Pro-Am. Now, as she prepares to compete at Sage Valley, all eyes will be on her to see how she performs on one of junior golf’s biggest stages.
The University of Miami golf program is eagerly anticipating Trump’s arrival, as she looks to follow in the footsteps of high-profile Hurricanes athletes like the Cavinder twins, who leveraged both talent and social media influence to elevate Miami athletics. With her elite skill set, growing brand, and undeniable charisma, Kai Trump is poised to become a major force at The U and the future of women’s golf.
The Junior Invitational will serve as another stepping stone for Trump as she continues her meteoric rise. As she competes alongside Charlie Woods, this tournament will showcase the next generation of golf’s biggest names— and Miami Hurricanes fans should be excited for what’s to come.
