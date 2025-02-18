The No. 1 2026 Recruit Jackson Cantwell Plans Visit With the Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes do not rest when it comes to trying to get the nation's best in Coral Gables. Now they have the No. 1 recruit in the country taking an unofficial visit to Miami.
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell is planning on visiting Miami, Ohio State, and Michigan during the third week of March.
Cantwell had Miami in his top six schools and plans to start visiting those schools toward the end of his junior year. Mario Cristobal gets a chance to land one of the nation's top offensive linemen again as he has done over the past two cycles.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
