All Hurricanes

How to Watch: Miami Baseball at Florida Atlantic

Miami Baseball is back in action and the Hurricanes have a lot to play for in their first mid-week game against another Florida school in Florida Atlantic.

Justice Sandle

Cather Todd Hudson after his first homerun as a Hurricane against Niagara.
Cather Todd Hudson after his first homerun as a Hurricane against Niagara. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The Miami Hurricanes are back for the first mid-week game of the season and hit the road to travel to Florida Atlantic.

The Hurricanes started hot against Niagara with a spectacular lineup and great pitcher during opening weekend highlighted by Miami right-hander Griffin Hugus, who has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Transfers Bobby Marsh and freshman standout Michael Torres had fantastic games. Each showed that they will be a major player for the future of the Hurricanes during the season.

The Hurricanes will still be questionable with the injuries of captain Doran Gonzalez Jr. and star third baseman Daniel Cuvet. A deep lineup showed they could be great with or without two of their star hitters from last season.

FAU comes in this weekend undefeated as well sweeping Delaware in their opening weekend as well.

HOW TO WATCH:

Who: Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at Florida Atlantic (3-0)

Where: FAU Baseball Stadium

TV: canes.news/vsFAUG125

Radio: @WVUMSports

More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:

Miami's Bobby Marsh Steals the Weekend in his Hurricanes Debut

J.D. Arteaga Gives Injury Updates After Series Against Niagara

Everything J.D. Arteaga Said After Series Sweep Against Niagara

No Cuvet No Problem As Miami Baseball Sweeps Niagara

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball