How to Watch: Miami Baseball at Florida Atlantic
The Miami Hurricanes are back for the first mid-week game of the season and hit the road to travel to Florida Atlantic.
The Hurricanes started hot against Niagara with a spectacular lineup and great pitcher during opening weekend highlighted by Miami right-hander Griffin Hugus, who has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Transfers Bobby Marsh and freshman standout Michael Torres had fantastic games. Each showed that they will be a major player for the future of the Hurricanes during the season.
The Hurricanes will still be questionable with the injuries of captain Doran Gonzalez Jr. and star third baseman Daniel Cuvet. A deep lineup showed they could be great with or without two of their star hitters from last season.
FAU comes in this weekend undefeated as well sweeping Delaware in their opening weekend as well.
HOW TO WATCH:
Who: Miami Hurricanes (3-0) at Florida Atlantic (3-0)
Where: FAU Baseball Stadium
Radio: @WVUMSports
