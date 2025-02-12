Legendary Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Ken Dorsey Lands Job with the Dallas Cowboys
Legendary Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey lands an offensive job with the Dallas Cowboys per NFL reporter Mike Garofalo.
One of the top NFL insiders Ian Rapoport followed that report to confirm that Boresy will be set to oversee the passing game of the Cowboys as the pass-game specialist.
Dorsey has bounced around the league over the past number of years, with stints more recently as the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills.
Dorsey started his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers and helped Cam Newton become the league MVP during the 2015 season.
Dorsey has worked with some of the best quarterbacks in the league. A bad stop in Cleveland does not take away what he could do for a healthy Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
Dallas finished 21st in the NFL averaging 20.6 points per game, finishing 17th in total offense, 11th in passing, and 27th in rushing in 2024. With Dorsey they could change the entire way people view the offense and how they played last season.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
Miami Hurricanes Legend Snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Again
Where Does Miami's Mario Cristobal Fall in the Coaching Rankings for 2025?
Some In the National Media Loves Carson Beck as the New Miami Quarterback
Miami Returns Former Assistant To Help The Secondary of the Hurricanes
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.