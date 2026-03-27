Miami Needs to Sweep Clemson to Get Back in the ACC Picture: First Alert

Miami baseball took a massive leap towards getting back to a favorable position in the ACC on Thursday night as it beat Clemson in extra innings to go up 1-0 in this weekend's series.

The Hurricanes pulled ahead late, winning 8-3 in extra innings.

Coming into this series down a high-profile arm in AJ Ciscar, the Hurricanes needed to jump out to an early lead in the series at all costs in order to put themselves in the best spot to take the series. Mission accomplished, then, but there's still a lot of baseball left to play.

After losing the Boston College and Duke series, Miami was beginning to fade out of relevancy in the conference picture, but Thursday showed that there's still some fight left in the tank. This is baseball, after all, and if you don't go through some slump during the year, did you even play a full season?

However, just taking two from Clemson doesn't completely bring the Hurricanes back to the table. The only thing that can do that is a clean sweep of the Tigers on the road. Do that, and you're immediately back into the conversation as a dangerous team in the ACC.

Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 opening game

162 Days until Miami @ Stanford

168 Days until Florida A&M @ Miami

First Alert: Friday, March 27, 2026

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

” I never want to see active or retired players ever struggle. The basic human being in me wants to see guys leave the game as healthy as possible.” Greg Olsen

Miami Hurricanes Thursday Results

Baseball: Miami downed the Clemson Tigers on the road in the first of a 3-game series via a final score of 8-3. The Hurricanes plated five runs in extra innings to pull away from the Tigers late, due in large part to an error that led to Miami scoring three runs in the 10th frame.

Miami Hurricanes Friday Schedule

Golf: Miami @ Clemson Invitational | Clemson, SC | All Day | Live Scoreboard

Rowing: Miami @ Sarasota Invitational | Sarasota, FL | All Day

Track and Field: Hurricane Collegiate Invitational | 11 a.m. | Coral Gables | Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Miami vs. Virginia Tech | Noon | Coral Gables | Live Stats | Watch

Women's Tennis: Miami @ Georgia Tech | 4 p.m. | Atlanta, GA

Baseball: Miami @ Clemson | Clemson, SC | 8 p.m. | Watch | Listen | Live Stats

We'll Leave You With This

Frank's first strikeout as a Miami Hurricane ✅ pic.twitter.com/5vmBHVEaIq — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 27, 2026

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