Miami Needs to Sweep Clemson to Get Back in the ACC Picture: First Alert
Miami baseball took a massive leap towards getting back to a favorable position in the ACC on Thursday night as it beat Clemson in extra innings to go up 1-0 in this weekend's series.
The Hurricanes pulled ahead late, winning 8-3 in extra innings.
Coming into this series down a high-profile arm in AJ Ciscar, the Hurricanes needed to jump out to an early lead in the series at all costs in order to put themselves in the best spot to take the series. Mission accomplished, then, but there's still a lot of baseball left to play.
After losing the Boston College and Duke series, Miami was beginning to fade out of relevancy in the conference picture, but Thursday showed that there's still some fight left in the tank. This is baseball, after all, and if you don't go through some slump during the year, did you even play a full season?
However, just taking two from Clemson doesn't completely bring the Hurricanes back to the table. The only thing that can do that is a clean sweep of the Tigers on the road. Do that, and you're immediately back into the conversation as a dangerous team in the ACC.
Countdown to Miami Football's 2026 opening game
162 Days until Miami @ Stanford
168 Days until Florida A&M @ Miami
First Alert: Friday, March 27, 2026
Miami's All-American Pushes the Hurricanes Past Clemson in Extra Innings
Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day
” I never want to see active or retired players ever struggle. The basic human being in me wants to see guys leave the game as healthy as possible.”Greg Olsen
Miami Hurricanes Thursday Results
Baseball: Miami downed the Clemson Tigers on the road in the first of a 3-game series via a final score of 8-3. The Hurricanes plated five runs in extra innings to pull away from the Tigers late, due in large part to an error that led to Miami scoring three runs in the 10th frame.
Miami Hurricanes Friday Schedule
Golf: Miami @ Clemson Invitational | Clemson, SC | All Day | Live Scoreboard
Rowing: Miami @ Sarasota Invitational | Sarasota, FL | All Day
Track and Field: Hurricane Collegiate Invitational | 11 a.m. | Coral Gables | Live Stats
Men's Tennis: Miami vs. Virginia Tech | Noon | Coral Gables | Live Stats | Watch
Women's Tennis: Miami @ Georgia Tech | 4 p.m. | Atlanta, GA
Baseball: Miami @ Clemson | Clemson, SC | 8 p.m. | Watch | Listen | Live Stats
We'll Leave You With This
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Tanner Marlar is a contributing writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI who has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade, including at Cowbell Country, Mississippi State On SI, Boston College On SI, and Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.Follow tanner_marlar