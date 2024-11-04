Miami Volleyball Sweep The Weekend; First Alert: November 3, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team (16-7, 7-5) swept the California Golden Bears (10-14, 2-10), 3-0, on Sunday afternoon in the Knight Sports Complex.
The Hurricanes tallied 42 kills, 32 digs, nine blocks, and five aces. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon earned 13 kills, while sophomore Grace Lopez claimed 12 kills on a .455 clip. Junior Dalia Wilson led the team with six blocks.
Set three was close to start, with Lopez tallying her 10th kill for a eight-all score. Heredia Colon then entered double-digit kills and a block to give Miami a 18-12 lead. The Hurricanes notched four blocks in the final set to take it, 25-17.
The Hurricanes will stay home to face NC State and Wake Forest on Nov. 8 and 10, respectively.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Hurricanes Results:
