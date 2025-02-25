NCAA Baseball Preview: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Miami
The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team has had a strong start to the season and has opened the season with a 7-1 record. The only blemish on their record was a 2-1 loss against the Florida Atlantic Owls on the road.
Their next game will be played at home at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. The Eagles are currently 4-3 as they take to the road for the first time this season. This will be another good out-of-conference test for the Miami Hurricanes as they get primed for an exciting but tough season in a stacked Atlantic Coastal Conference in 2025.
How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast vs. Miami Hurricanes Baseball
What: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles @ Miami Hurricanes
When: Wednesday, February 26
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ACC Extra
Miami Hurricanes Baseball Players to Watch
Bobby Marsh, Miami Hurricanes - The impressive outfielder has started off the 2025 season red-hot. Through just eight games he already has driven in 15 RBIs with a slugging percentage of .556. His batting average is just under .300 at .296 and he has a team-best four doubles. He will look to stay hot and continue to drive in runs for the Hurricanes' explosive offense which has already scored 86 runs this season. Only twice this season have they failed to score at least eight runs in a game and they've scored double-digit runs five times.
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Baseball Players to Watch
Javier Gorostola, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles - Gorostola has had an unbelievable start to his season. Through seven games he's batting .414 with 12 RBIs and slugging .621. The multi-position star has undoubtedly been the standout player for FGCU so far in this young 2025 season. His 12 hits also lead the team, four of them have gone for extra bases.
