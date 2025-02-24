Rich Eisen Would Love to See Cam Ward Throw at the NFL Combine
With news that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders not participating in the NFL Combine, NFL commentator Rich Eisen would be bummed out if Miami's Cam Ward was also not throwing.
On his show, The Rich Eisen Show, he talked about how making the combine fun would be having the best of the best performing against each other before they make their way to the NFL.
"Straight up, I want everyone to throw at the combine," Eisen said. "You know why? Because I sit there like it is a telethon for four straight days talking about track and field essentially in a golf voice. We are trying to make compelling television and the most compelling television would be if every single top prospect in the NFL's draft class pool participles."
He also relayed some news that Ward could skip out on the combine and do the same thing that Sanders is doing.
"Cam Ward It appears, from the latest I heard from an email from the NFL Network news desk, teams not expecting to see him throw," Eisen said. "Which is a bummer. I'm not going to lie, we want everyone to be out there and throwing."
He also noted that Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels did not throw at last year's combine but showed how they were exceptional people and it did not hurt their draft stock.
The only issue is that Williams and Daniels were the automatic one and two picks in this year's draft. Ward and Sanders could slip to the seventh pick with the other talent surrounding them in this draft class. They are the top quarterbacks but some might not need a quarterback early on in this cycle.
More Cam Ward On Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Friendly Yet Competitive Relationship
NFL Draft Analyst Believes that Cam Ward Is the 'Most Pro-Ready' Quarterback in This Class
Miami's Cam Ward Headlines the 2024 All-Transfer Portal Team
Whatever Team Drafts Cam Ward is One Step Closer to a Super Bowl
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.