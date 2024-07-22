Caba Signs Contract with Dodgers; First Alert: July 22, 2024

All Hurricanes

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes pitcher Myles Caba (40) celebrates after a strikeout in the eighth inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes fifth-year redshirt sophomore Myles Caba signed a professional contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday.

In his lone campaign pitching in the orange and green, Caba tallied a 1-1 mark and a 5.08 ERA across 27 appearances, which ranked second on the club. Over his final 10 outings, Caba notched a 2.79 ERA, registering five saves down the stretch for the Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound left-hander recorded 46 strikeouts over 33.2 innings, holding opponents to a .246 batting average. The Valrico, Fla., native came to The U after a three-year stint at South Florida State.

