Caba Signs Contract with Dodgers; First Alert: July 22, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes Athletics, including complete TV listings.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes fifth-year redshirt sophomore Myles Caba signed a professional contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday.
In his lone campaign pitching in the orange and green, Caba tallied a 1-1 mark and a 5.08 ERA across 27 appearances, which ranked second on the club. Over his final 10 outings, Caba notched a 2.79 ERA, registering five saves down the stretch for the Hurricanes.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound left-hander recorded 46 strikeouts over 33.2 innings, holding opponents to a .246 batting average. The Valrico, Fla., native came to The U after a three-year stint at South Florida State.
