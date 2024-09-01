Campus Weekend Winners For the Miami Hurricanes; First Alert: September 1, 2024
The University of Miami had a huge weekend full of winning around the entire campus.
First the Miami Hurricanes football team conquered The Swamp In A dominant 41-17 victory on the road that put the Canes back on the national map. Now the key for the team is to continue this sucess throughout the season and now slip into the same trap as they did last year with bad coaching holding the team back.
On the other side of campus, volleyball finally started its season, and picked up a victory as Miami defeats Colorado for the first season.
The Hurricanes notched 44 kills, 41 digs, 11 service aces, and eight blocks to claim its victory, led by sophomores Ava Carney and Grace Lopez with 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Lopez also registered a double-double with 11 digs, along with a .450 attack percentage, eight aces, and 21.5 points.
Today's Schedule
Soccer: Miami v. FIU, 7:00 p.m ET on ACC Network
Volleyball: Miami v. UNT, 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Did You Notice?
Cam Ward became the first Hurricanes quarterback since 1979 to throw for 300 yards in a debut season opener.