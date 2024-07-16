Fourth Round Showcase For The Hurricanes In The MLB Draft; First Alert: July 16, 2024

All Hurricanes

Fourth Round Showcase For The Hurricanes In The MLB Draft

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Feb 6, 2023; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., outfielder Avisail Garcia, outfielder Jorge Soler, and coach Jon Jay pose on the court with members of the Miami Hurricanes baseball team during the second half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
CORAL GABLES - The pitching for the Miami Hurricanes baseball just lost some of its best arms in the 2024 MLB Draft in the fourth round. Herick Hernandez, Gage Ziehl, and Rafe Schlesinger were all selected in the draft in quick succession from one another.

Each of the pitchers was a key arm during the weekend and mostly the starting rotation for weekend games throughout this season. They might not have played their best during some games but they showed flashes to get them to the level that they are in The Show.

The MLB Draft will conclude today, July 16, with the 11-20 rounds starting at 2:00 P.M. ET on MLB.com.

Looking ahead to the future of the Hurricanes, J.D. Arteaga now has immense pressure to fill in the gaps left by their top pitchers to restore the program to its once-historic state.

Today's Schedule

No games scheduled.

Hurricane's Results

No results.

Countdown to Miami's Season Opener

45 Days.

Justice Sandle

