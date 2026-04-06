Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-Blue Jays, Phillies-Giants, and More)

The first full week of MLB action is behind us, and we have another great week of baseball action ahead.

Let's wipe away last week's bets and move on to Monday's slate. I have my top three bets locked in, so let's dive into them.

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Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Brewers -115 vs. Red Sox

Dodgers -140 vs. Blue Jays

Phillies -115 vs. Giants

Brewers vs. Red Sox Prediction

The Brewers' offense has been red-hot to start the season. They're third in the Majors in both OPS and wRC+, and now they get to face a Red Sox offense that has been slow to start the year, including ranking just 20th in wRC+, with a batting average of just .226.

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox tonight, and I think we're going to see some regression from him this season. He had a solid 3.35 ERA last season, but a 4.19 FIP and a 1.236 WHIP show that he may not have pitched as well as his ERA indicated. His first start of the season supported that claim as he allowed eight hits, three walks, and five earned runs.

Meanwhile, Brandon Woodruff gets the start for tonight, coming off a year where he had a 3.20 ERA, and he allowed only two earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched in his first start of 2026.

Pick: Brewers -115

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I broke down why I'm putting $40 on the Dodgers to beat the Blue Jays in a World Series rematch tonight:

To say it's been a disastrous start to the season for the Toronto Blue Jays would be an understatement. Toronto lost a series against the Colorado Rockies and then followed it up with getting swept by the Chicago White Sox. Their bats are cold, and they have significant injuries to both their pitching staff and offense, most notably losing their star catcher, Alejandro Kirk.

The Blue Jays are not in the form they would want to bet in heading into a World Series rematch with the Dodgers. The Dodgers, as expected, have had a red-hot offense to start the season, and unless the Blue Jays can turn things around in a hurry, Los Angeles is going to cruise to victory in tonight's series opener.

Pick: Dodgers -140

Phillies vs. Giants Prediction

There is no way I can trust this Giants team right now. San Francisco is last in the Majors in OPS at .561, and 29th in wRC+. Until their bats show some sign of life, I'm going to fade them, especially against a Phillies team that is one of the better offenses in baseball.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies tonight, and he got his MLB career off to a hot start in his first start, allowing just four hits, one walk, and one earned run. Let's see if he can parlay that into a second straight in tonight.

Pick: Phillies -115

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